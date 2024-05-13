ADVERTISEMENT

Top news developments in Karnataka on May 13, 2024

Published - May 13, 2024 10:56 am IST

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

The Hindu Bureau

Holenarasipura MLA H.D. Revanna’s anticipatory bail hearing on May 13, 2024. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

1. Due to heavy rain and lightning on Sunday night, 11 flights were diverted from Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru to Chennai. Many other parts of the State are also seeing heavy rains, including in Kodagu in south Karnataka and several parts of north Karnataka. From a situation of severe drought, heavy rains now are causing damage to crops and property. More rains are expected today in Bengaluru and elsewhere.

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Holenarasipura MLA H.D. Revanna’s anticipatory bail hearing today. He is accused of abducting one of the victims of sexual assault by MP and JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna.

3. Political parties are bracing for the elections to six seats of the Legislative Council on June 3. Some candidates will be filing nomination papers today. A section of JD(S) leaders are upset over their ally BJP giving them only one seat out of the six going to the polls, with the latter announcing its candidate for the South Teachers’ constituency. This seat is currently held by JD(S).

4. Though Basava Jayanti was on May 10, various organisations continue to hold events in memory of the 12th century reformer-philosopher-poet. Akhila Bharata Sharana Sahitya Parishath, Mysuru and Bengaluru city units, Sharana Sahitya Parishath and Kadali Mahile Vedike are jointly celebrating Basava Jayanti today. Chairman of Karnataka Legislative Council, Basavaraj Horatti to inaugurate. Poet and thinker Veena Bananje will be participating in the programme at Shivarathreeshwara Kendra, JSS Circle, 1st Main Road, Jayanagar 8th Block, at 5.30 p.m. Meanwhile, international symposium on Basava philosophy of dasoha (offering food to devotees) is being held as part of the golden jubilee celebrations of Basava Study Chair at Karnatak University, Dharwad, from 10 a.m. onwards.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

5. Violinist Vidwan Ramamurthy of Chennai has announced that his annual music appreciation camp will be organised at Nidle village near Dharmasthala for five days from May 15.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Karnataka

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US