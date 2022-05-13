Top news developments in Karnataka on May 13, 2022

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

A file photo of the launch of Janata Jaladhare programme of Janata Dal (Secular) at Ramanagaram, Karnataka.

1. Janata Dal (Secular) is holding a programme to mark the culmination of of its Janata Jaladhare programme, a campaign across the State to express commitment to complete pending irrigation projects. The event near Nelamangala will be attended by party patriarch H.D. Deve Gowda and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy.

2. With Legislative Council and Rajya Sabha elections round the corner, activity is picking up in all parties. BJP’s Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh is in Bengaluru to discuss party’s plans with State leaders.

3. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to inaugurate Arivu programme for those selected under various schemes under Dr B R Ambedkar Development Corporation.

4. Dr. Babu Jagjivan Ram Leather Industries Development Corporation Ltd to hold State-level artisans’ convention and leather handicrafts exhibition-cum-sale for the next five days. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai inaugurates event at Tripura Vasini, Palace Grounds, near Mehkri Circle, today.

5. Revenue Department, Government of Karnataka, to dedicate Helpline – Hello Revenue Minister. It will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

6. Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, L. Murugan, will participate in the 4th World Madiga Day function.

7. Family Planning Association of India, Bengaluru branch, will hold a press meet regarding LGBT community to understand their issues, needs and give them a platform to voice their concerns and visibility through social media/online platforms. Dr. Padmini Prasad, obstetrician, gynaecologists and sexologist, and transgender activist Dr. Akkai Padmashali to participate. Venue: Press Club.

From coastal Karnataka

State Cabinet approves a ₹165 crore project to build bridge-cum-barrage at three places across Swarna river in Udupi district. It is to irrigate 1,000 hectares of farm land to prevent intrusion of saline water in the river, says Udupi MLA K Raghupati Bhat.

From south Karnataka

Kodagu district in-charge Minister B.C Nagesh will review various projects under implementation in Kodagu district. To lay the foundation stone for the Kodagu ZP resource centre for training of officials.

From north Karnataka

1. KPCC spokesperson and Chittapur MLA Priyank Kharge to lay foundation stone for some development projects in Madabul village in Kalaburagi district.

2. Activist S.R. Hiremath to hold a press conference on illegal mining and land grabbing in north Karnataka.’