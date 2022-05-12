Top news developments in Karnataka on May 12, 2022

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

Following heavy rains this week, a few branches of the Big Banyan Tree at Kethohalli, 28 km from Bengaluru, have fallen off raining concerns among conservationists and fans of the 400-year-old tree. | Photo Credit: K. Bhagya Prakash

1. Cabinet meeting scheduled today is expected to issue clearances to many projects in the light of election code of conduct kicking in soon ahead of Council polls.

2. BJP high command is said to be wary to permitting Cabinet expansion in Karnataka ahead of a slew of elections, and this is bound to leave many aspirants disappointed.

3. The Big Banyan Tree Conservation Committee headed by Yellappa Reddy will visit the tree today to review the situation after a few branches fell off earlier this week following heavy rains. The committee will give its recommendations about the steps to be taken to conserve the heritage tree in Bengaluru.

4. BBMP had asked its special commissioners to mark the potholes in their area on the Fix My Street app, on which public can also start marking potholes from Monday.

5. National Institute of Advanced Studies to hold the sixth C.V. Sundaram memorial lecture on ‘Copper plate inscriptions and the reconstruction of history’ by Dr. Annette Schmiedchen, German Indologist and specialist of pre-modern Indian history and Sanskrit epigraphy, at JRD Tata auditorium, NIAS premises, IISc. campus, 4 p.m.

6. Ondede and Zubaan to release English translation of the autobiography of Akkai Padmashali, transgender rights activist, at Nayana Auditorium, JC Road., 5 p.m.

From coastal Karnataka

1. INTACH has completed restoration of the house of Kannada writer and Jnanpeeth awardee Shivarama Karanth.

2. Minister for Large and Medium Industries Murugesh Nirani will inaugurate ‘Be an Entrepreneur, Become an Employer’ programme aimed at attracting youth to entrepreneurship, and an industrial adalat in Mangaluru.

From north Karnataka

1. Press conference by DSS leader Arjun Bhadre on Beda Jangama community members getting SC certificate.

2. Hectic lobbying begins for mayoral posts of Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation

From south Karnataka

1. University of Mysore to sign MoU with Forest Department on saving endangered vultures. Bombay Natural History Society to support the project to be taken up in Ramanagaram.

2. Over 250 medical graduates to receive their degrees at the graduation day of JSS Medical College in Mysuru.