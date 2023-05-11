ADVERTISEMENT

Top news developments in Karnataka on May 11, 2023

May 11, 2023 11:49 am | Updated 11:51 am IST

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

The Hindu Bureau

A file photo of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. All political party leaders are on tenterhooks, as exit polls have thrown up different scenarios. Results to be announced on Saturday May 13, 2023.  

1. A day after polling for the Karnataka Assembly elections, Election Commission of India will today release the final polling percentages across Karnataka and individual constituencies. As on late Wednesday, the polling percentage was close to 73%, with Bengaluru constituencies lagging behind the rest of the State.

2. With results to be announced on Saturday May 13, all political party leaders are on tenterhooks, especially with exit polls throwing up different scenarios. While all give an edge to Congress, many also predict a hung Assembly.

3. Many labourers had travelled out of cities, like Bengaluru and Mysuru, to campaign for various parties and also to cast their votes in their native villages. Many of them are expected to return to cities to resume work from today onwards, while some may stay on till the results are out.

4. Bengaluru-based Mahiti Hakku Adhyayana Kendra has written to the Chief Secretary of Karnataka government about the closure of integrated finance management services (IFMS) portal to citizens and release of ₹1,000 crore to contractors without uploading any information on the IFMS portal. It alleges the portal has been closed to public viewing in violation of rules.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

5. Rains are predicted in several parts of Karnataka.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US