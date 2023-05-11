May 11, 2023 11:49 am | Updated 11:51 am IST

1. A day after polling for the Karnataka Assembly elections, Election Commission of India will today release the final polling percentages across Karnataka and individual constituencies. As on late Wednesday, the polling percentage was close to 73%, with Bengaluru constituencies lagging behind the rest of the State.

2. With results to be announced on Saturday May 13, all political party leaders are on tenterhooks, especially with exit polls throwing up different scenarios. While all give an edge to Congress, many also predict a hung Assembly.

3. Many labourers had travelled out of cities, like Bengaluru and Mysuru, to campaign for various parties and also to cast their votes in their native villages. Many of them are expected to return to cities to resume work from today onwards, while some may stay on till the results are out.

4. Bengaluru-based Mahiti Hakku Adhyayana Kendra has written to the Chief Secretary of Karnataka government about the closure of integrated finance management services (IFMS) portal to citizens and release of ₹1,000 crore to contractors without uploading any information on the IFMS portal. It alleges the portal has been closed to public viewing in violation of rules.

5. Rains are predicted in several parts of Karnataka.