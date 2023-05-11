HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Top news developments in Karnataka on May 11, 2023

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

May 11, 2023 11:49 am | Updated 11:51 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. All political party leaders are on tenterhooks, as exit polls have thrown up different scenarios. Results to be announced on Saturday May 13, 2023.  

A file photo of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. All political party leaders are on tenterhooks, as exit polls have thrown up different scenarios. Results to be announced on Saturday May 13, 2023.  

1. A day after polling for the Karnataka Assembly elections, Election Commission of India will today release the final polling percentages across Karnataka and individual constituencies. As on late Wednesday, the polling percentage was close to 73%, with Bengaluru constituencies lagging behind the rest of the State.

2. With results to be announced on Saturday May 13, all political party leaders are on tenterhooks, especially with exit polls throwing up different scenarios. While all give an edge to Congress, many also predict a hung Assembly.

3. Many labourers had travelled out of cities, like Bengaluru and Mysuru, to campaign for various parties and also to cast their votes in their native villages. Many of them are expected to return to cities to resume work from today onwards, while some may stay on till the results are out.

4. Bengaluru-based Mahiti Hakku Adhyayana Kendra has written to the Chief Secretary of Karnataka government about the closure of integrated finance management services (IFMS) portal to citizens and release of ₹1,000 crore to contractors without uploading any information on the IFMS portal. It alleges the portal has been closed to public viewing in violation of rules.

5. Rains are predicted in several parts of Karnataka.

Related stories

Related Topics

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.