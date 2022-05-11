Top news developments in Karnataka on May 11, 2022

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai met Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya along with Union Minister for Parlimentary Affairs Prahlad Joshi (left) in New Delhi on May 10, 2022.

1. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who is in Delhi, is expected to meet BJP central leaders today to discuss the long-pending demand for cabinet expansion.

2. With the Supreme Court verdict on local body elections in the Madhya Pradesh case having implications for all other States as well, discussion on BBMP elections are set to begin in Karnataka.

3. Karnataka Christian Social Welfare Association to hold protest against Sri Rama Sene chief Promod Mutalik’s accusation against Christian community, at Freedom Park, 10.30 a.m. onwards.

4. Save the Children – Bal Raksha Bharat to launch book titled ‘The world as I see’ by child photographers representing the waste-picker community, at M.S Building, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Veedhi, 9.45 a.m. onwards.

5. The Institution of Engineers (India), Karnataka State Centre, Bengaluru, has arranged a lecture on ‘Latest advanced technology in lightning protection by physical and online modes’ by G. Srinivas, Director, SGI Engineers (P) Ltd, as part of National Technology Day celebrations at its premises, No. 3, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Veedhi, at 5.30 p.m.

From coastal Karnataka

1. National Institute of Technology - Karnataka in Mangaluru sets up a solar powered charging station for electric vehicles. The 1970 alumni batch of the institute has contributed ₹20 lakh to set up the station for the use of faculty and students of the institute. Six electric cycles, two e-motorbikes and an e-car can be charged at a time. It will be inaugurated at 4.30 pm today.

2. Press meet by Dakshina Kannada Central Muslim Committee at 11 a.m. to discuss some of the latest concerns of the community.

From south Karnataka

National Technology Day celebrations at CFTRI today with demonstration of new technologies of the institute by R & D teams.

From North Karnataka

1. Reservation for Hubballi-Dharwad mayor’s post and date of election have been announced.

2. Investigation into PSI exam scam follow up continues in Kalaburagi and other places.