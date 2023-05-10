ADVERTISEMENT

Top news developments in Karnataka on May 10, 2023

May 10, 2023 11:21 am | Updated 12:22 pm IST

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

The Hindu Bureau

A woman in bridal dress at a polling station in Chikkamagaluru, on May 10, 2023. A unique feature of polling so far has been several young brides and grooms turning up in their wedding finery to vote.

1. Voting began at 7 a.m. for the keenly-fought Karnataka Assembly elections, 2023. As many as 5.31 crore voters, including 2.64 crore women and 4,927 of the third gender, will exercise their franchise to elect representatives to the 16 th Legislative Assembly of Karnataka. A total of 2,615 candidates are in the fray across 224 constituencies. The results will be announced on May 13.

2. Till 9 a.m., voter turnout was 8.26%. It is expected to pick as the day progresses. The Election Commission has taken up special drives to encourage voting, especially in urban pockets where turnout was poor in 2018. The Election Commission is hoping to surpass the polling percentage of 72% in 2018.

3. Though there was a facility for senior citizens and people with disabilities to vote from home, quite a few of them turned up at polling booths.

4. A unique feature of polling so far has been several young brides and grooms turning up in their wedding finery to vote. There were quite a few enthusiastic first-time voters too.

5. Many celebrities, including film stars and sportspersons, were seen turning up to vote and giving a message to people to exercise their franchise.

