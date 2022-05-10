Top news developments in Karnataka on May 10, 2022

A file photo of Union Minister of Home Amit Shah flanked by Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and BJP State president Nalin Kumar Kateel

May 10, 2022 10:00 IST

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

1. Sri Rama Sene, that started a campaign against use of loudspeakers for azan (call for prayer) by singing bhajans early in the morning using loudspeakers in temples, has announced continuation of the bhajans in some temples in Karnataka. Police deployment has been increased and Karnataka Government has said that it would issue guidelines on use of loudspeakers soon.

2. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is in Delhi today. Though it is to meet potential investors ahead of Global Investors’ Meet later in the year, he is expected to meet BJP’s central leaders on Cabinet expansion.

3. Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath, who took over earlier this week, will review various development works in East Zone of Bengaluru today.

Advertisement

Advertisement

4. Karnataka State Brahmin Development Board to celebrate ‘Philosophers Day’ today with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai as chief guest at Banquet Hall, Vidhana Soudha, at 10 a.m.

5. Janata Party, Karnataka State unit, to file a complaint with Lokayukta regarding the statement of BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal that he was asked to pay a bribe of ₹2,500 crore for the post of Chief Minister. Lokayukta Office.

6. AIDSO Bangalore District Committee will hold students’ protest against scandal in assistant lecturers’ recruitment process.

From coastal Karnataka

1. Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyasa Kamath lays foundation stone for widening the stretch of a major road – Kankanady to Mangaladevi temple – between Koti Chennaya Circle and Marnamikatta Circle to a four-lane concrete road

2. Mysuru Rangayana to stage play based on S L Bhyrappa’s work Parva for eight hours in Mangaluru Town Hall at 1030 a.m.

3. Deputy Commissioner K V Rajendra will inaugurate an Aadhar Service Centre at Crystal Arcade in Balmatta in Mangaluru.

From south Karnataka

CSIR-CFTRI Director to brief media on the upcoming TeCHBHARAT-2022, which is scheduled from May 19 to 21. The premier food tech institute is organising the event with support from Laghu Udyog Bharat.

From north Karnataka

1. D.T. Srinivas, president of Karnataka State Category 1 Caste Federation, to address media regarding the conference being organised to discuss welfare of Category-I castes in the OBC list.

2. Union Minister Narayanaswamy is taking part in Dr Ambedkar Jayanti celebrations in Yadgir today.

3. Cooperation Minister S.T. Somashekar to visit Belagavi to discuss issues concerning sugar mills