ADVERTISEMENT

Top news developments in Karnataka on May 1, 2023

May 01, 2023 11:33 am | Updated 11:52 am IST

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

The Hindu Bureau

State Election Management Committee convener and Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje, State unit president Nalin Kumar Kateel, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, BJP national president J.P. Nadda, former CM B.S. Yediyurappa, former CM D.V. Sadananda Gowda, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi release BJP manifesto for the Karnataka Assembly elections, in Bengaluru on May 1, 2023. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

1. BJP releases poll manifesto for the Assembly elections in Karnataka, scheduled on May 10. Health Minister K. Sudhakar said that it was framed after several levels of consultations with experts and ordinary people. It was released by party’s national president J.P. Nadda in the presence of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Mr. Bommai has said that emphasis will be on agriculture and irrigation. The JD(S) has already released its manifesto. Congress manifesto is awaited.

ALSO READ
Watch | It’s all about the local issues, not national politics or leaders, says AAP’s C.V. Raman Nagar candidate Mohan Dasari

2. In a tweet this morning, Leader of Opposition in Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah demanded that the BJP release its ‘report card’ before the manifesto, claiming that 90% of promises made in the 2018 manifesto have not been fulfilled.

3. A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi dubbed JD(S) ‘B team of Congress’, party supremo H.D. Deve Gowda, who is holding a press meet in Dakshina Kannada later in the day, is expected to respond. In the run up to the 2018 elections, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had called JD(S) ‘B team’ of the BJP.

4. Campaign continues in various parts of Karnataka by all political parties with exactly 10 days left for elections. In Bengaluru, AAP leader and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will campaign in Dasarahalli. Actor Sudeep to campaign for BJP candidates in Belagavi. KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar is campaigning in Bengaluru. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi is campaigning in Arsikere.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

5. May Day rallies are being held by labour unions in various parts of Karnataka. A rally by united forum of unions is being held at Freedom Park in Bengaluru.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US