May 01, 2023 11:33 am | Updated 11:52 am IST

1. BJP releases poll manifesto for the Assembly elections in Karnataka, scheduled on May 10. Health Minister K. Sudhakar said that it was framed after several levels of consultations with experts and ordinary people. It was released by party’s national president J.P. Nadda in the presence of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Mr. Bommai has said that emphasis will be on agriculture and irrigation. The JD(S) has already released its manifesto. Congress manifesto is awaited.

2. In a tweet this morning, Leader of Opposition in Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah demanded that the BJP release its ‘report card’ before the manifesto, claiming that 90% of promises made in the 2018 manifesto have not been fulfilled.

3. A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi dubbed JD(S) ‘B team of Congress’, party supremo H.D. Deve Gowda, who is holding a press meet in Dakshina Kannada later in the day, is expected to respond. In the run up to the 2018 elections, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had called JD(S) ‘B team’ of the BJP.

4. Campaign continues in various parts of Karnataka by all political parties with exactly 10 days left for elections. In Bengaluru, AAP leader and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will campaign in Dasarahalli. Actor Sudeep to campaign for BJP candidates in Belagavi. KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar is campaigning in Bengaluru. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi is campaigning in Arsikere.

5. May Day rallies are being held by labour unions in various parts of Karnataka. A rally by united forum of unions is being held at Freedom Park in Bengaluru.