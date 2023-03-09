Top news developments in Karnataka on March 9, 2023

March 09, 2023 11:41 am | Updated 11:46 am IST

1. Exams have begun for 2nd Pre-University (class 12) students in Karnataka. As many as 7,26,195 students from 5,716 colleges from across the State will be writing their II PU examination this year for arts, commerce and science streams until March 29 in 1,109 examination centres. For the first time, the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) is conducting II PU examinations.

2. BJP MLA facing bribery charges, Madal Virupakshappa, is expected to surrender before the investigation authority today. The High Court of Karnataka granted him interim anticipatory bail on March 7 on the condition that he surrender before Lokayukta police within 48 hours.

3. Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences and Jeeva Raksha are jointly organizing the Rasta (Rapid response, assessment, stabilisation and Safe Transport in Highway accidents) project. Anil Kumar T.K., Principal Secretary, Department of Health and Family Welfare, will inaugurate.

4. Union Minister for State for Electronics and Information Technology, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Rajeev Chandrashekhar will participate in Deep Tech Summit at Hotel Conrad, Halasuru from 10 a.m. to 1.30 p.m.

5. Advocates’ Association, Bengaluru, is organizing a programme to felicitate Justice Aravind Kumar on being elevated as judge, Supreme Court of India. Chief Justice, High Court of Karnataka, Prasanna Balachandra Varale, will be the chief guest. Prabhuling Navadagi, Advocate General, Government of Karnataka, and Vivek Subba Reddy, president, AAB, will be guests of honour. The programme will be held at Banquet Hall, Vidhana Soudha, from 5.30 p.m. onwards.

6. MEHFIL, a literary and cultural organization, is releasing Urdu book ‘Ikkisvi Sadai Ka Hindustani Musalmano Ka Ehsas E Yatmi’. It will be unveiled by Ajai Kumar Singh, retired DG&IG of Police. Kannada writer K. Marulasiddappa and Urdu writer Muhamed Azam Shahid will speak about the book. The event will be held at Alliance De Franchise, Vasant Nagar, at 6 p.m.

From south Karnataka

1. VTU and Vidyavardhaka College of Engineering to host Youth-20 conference entailing for students from Mysuru and Mandya districts on issues and challenges related to climate change, peace and reconciliation.

2. University of Mysore to host conference on Agricultural Transformation and Rural Development in India today.

From north Karnataka

Two-day Kalaburagi District Kannada Sahitya Sammelana to be inaugurated in Aland at 11 a.m. today.

From coastal Karnataka

BJP, which is governing the Mangaluru City Corporation council, to present the corporation’s budget for 2023-24 today at 11 a.m. The budget assumes significance ahead of Assembly polls.