Top news developments in Karnataka on March 9, 2022

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

Sri Rama Sena chief Pramod Mutalik at the Anjaneya temple in Mysuru to launch the suprabhata campaign on May 9, 2022. | Photo Credit: M A Sriram

1. Sri Rama Sene launched a campaign in Karnataka to oppose use of loudspeakers for azan (call for prayer). They arrived at some temples early in the morning and played bhajans, Hanuman Chalisa or suprabhata to ‘counter’ the azan.

2. A day after meeting Deputy Commissioners through video conferencing, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is meeting zilla panchayat CEOs today.

3. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiagh to attend a function organised by Devanga Sangha in Nelamangala. They have been at loggerheads over corruption issues in the recent past.

From south Karnataka

Mango enthusiasts in Mysuru are upset as arrival of the fruit to markets have been hit by lower yield and damage to crop in the recent rains. The king of fruits is dearer this season.

From coastal Karnataka

Mangaluru Smart City Ltd, which has developed Kadri Park Road under Smart City Mission, will hand over the road to Mangaluru City Corporation by the end of May, says its General Manager (technical).

From North Karnataka

A portion of green mobility corridor over major storm water drainage in Hubballi has been inaugurated. It has walking path, cycle path, recreation space.