Top news developments in Karnataka on March 9, 2022

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai during the budget session in Bengaluru on March 4, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

1. Third day of budget session of Karnataka legislature.

2. Failure in power supply at KSR station in Bengaluru has disrupted operations of more than 20 trains, including long distance ones.

3. Penultimate day of the Bengaluru International Film Festival, which has not received enthusiastic response so far.

4. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman, on a visit to Bengaluru, addresses media at the BJP party office.

5. Karnataka students in Ukraine continue to return, while anxiety mounts among parents on those still stuck.

From north Karnataka

1. Congress leader Mukram Khan, who was absconding after making controversial statements over hijab row and was later traced to a hospital in Hyderabad on March 8, is expected to be arrested today.

2. RCU convocation today in Belagavi. Governor to participate.

From south Karnataka

A quarterly meeting of Mysuru district Tobacco Control Cell under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner scheduled today is expected to discuss the mushrooming of illegal hookah bars and the action taken against them.

From coastal Karnataka

Minister for Energy, Kannada and Culture V Sunil Kumar attends various meetings in Karkala in Udupi district, including organising 10-day Karkala Festival from March 10. Karkala Festival will feature various cultural programmes and exhibitions.