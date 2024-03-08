March 08, 2024 11:05 am | Updated 11:05 am IST

1. Rameshwaram Cafe, which was closed following a low-intensity blast recently, will be reopened today. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar, Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwara, and Mahadevapura MLA Manjula Arvind Limbavali will be among those taking part in the reopening ceremony, on ITPL Main Road, Brookefield at 6 p.m. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Central Crime Branch (CCB) of Bengaluru city police, who have been on the trail the suspected bomber, have found CCTV footage of the suspect in Tumakuru bus stand on the night of March 1. Further, they have footage to show that he boarded a bus from Tumakuru to Ballari, and from there to Bhatkal.

2. Congress’s Central Election Committee (CEC) met on Thursday to finalise its first list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. It remains to be seen if list will be released today, and how many names from Karnataka it will include.

3. Several programmes have been organised in Bengaluru and elsewhere on International Women’s Day. Karnataka Postal Circle will be releasing a set of 15 picture postcards with QR code on “Founding Mothers of Our Constitution” and special cancellation covers today. Vinay Kumar, Aerospace Engineer and founder of #Reclaim Constitution, will be the chief guest. The event will be held at the Bengaluru General Post Office (GPO), at 10.30 a.m. In another event, Sahitya Akademi is organising a panel discussion on women writers as social influencers. M.S. Ashadevi, Neeti Roy, Shiunie Antony and Usharani Rao will participate. Ambika Ananth, writer and translator, will be the moderator. The event will be held at Kappanna Angala, 32nd A Main Road, 1st Phase, J.P. Nagar at 10.30 a.m.

4. Shivaratri is being celebrated today with poojas and night-long events at temples.

ADVERTISEMENT

5. Atta Galatta is launching a book titled “If only it were spring everyday” written by Mohua Chinappa. Theatre personality Munira Sen will be the special guest. The programme will be held at Atta Galatta in Indiranagar between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m.

From coastal Karnataka

A stand-up paddling event for juniors has been organised at Sasihitlu beach, from 10.30 a.m. onwards.

From south Karnataka

1. On International Women’s Day, felicitation of women poura karmikas (civic workers) and ASHA workers has been organised in Mysuru. All-women crew to “man” Rajya-Rani Express. All staff on the train, including loco pilots, TTE, guard, security personnel, will be women.

2. Bahurupi National Theatre Festival in Mysuru.

From north Karnataka

1. Minister M.B. Patil to inaugurate renovated Shiva temple with 770 lingas, representing as many Sharanas, in Vijayapura at noon.

2. Minister for School Education and Literacy Madhu Bangarappa will unveil “Akshara Avishkara “ programme at Kalaburagi today.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT