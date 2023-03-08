Top news developments in Karnataka on March 8, 2023

March 08, 2023 11:34 am | Updated 11:34 am IST

1. Women’s Day is being celebrated today by various government and non-government agencies. Department of Women and Child Development held a celebration on the theme “DigitAll: Innovation and Technology for Gender Equality” and gave away Kittur Rani Chennamma and other awards. Women Safety Cell, University of Agricultural Sciences, had Meera Saxena, former Chairperson of Karnataka State Human Rights Commission, and comedy artist, Indumathi Salimath, participating as chief guests at the event. Kamalamma M.K. Nagarajaiah, progressive farmer, was also felicitated by the university. UGC Centre for Women Studies had a keynote address by Dr. Nagarathna A, Associatie Professor of Law, Chief Coordinator, Advanced Centre for Research Development and Training in Cyber Law and Cyber Forensics, National Law School of India University.

2. Bangalore Development Authority has arranged a public grievance meeting between 2.15 p.m. and 5 p.m. at its head office on T. Chowdaiah Road.

3. Indira Lankesh Prakashana will be releasing a book titled ‘P. Lankesh Samagra Kathegalu’ to mark 88th birth anniversary of writer and journlist P. Lankesh. Prakash Rai, Bhanu Mushtaq, Rajendra Chenni and M.S. Ashadevi will participate as guests in the programme which will be held at Kannada Sahitya Parishat in Chamarajpet at 5.30 p.m.

From Coastal Karnataka

1. Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat has organised a cricket tournament for women aged below 19 years at Karavali grounds in Mangaluru at 9 a.m. on the occasion of International Women’s Day. Dakshina Kannada District Home Guards will felicitate three of its women on International Women’s Day at 10 a.m.

From South Karnataka

1. Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Urban Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NULM) and Skill Development Entrepreneurship and Livelihood Department to conduct exhibition of products made by women self-help groups as part of International Women’s Day.

From North Karnataka

1. Holi is being celebrated with fervour across North Karnataka districts.

