Top news developments in Karnataka on March 8, 2022

March 08, 2022 10:25 IST

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

1. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman, who is in Bengaluru, will take part in a series of events,. including a panel discussion on ‘Atma Nirbhar economy’.

2. Various events have been organised in Bengaluru to mark International Women’s Day. Among them is release of first day cover on music legend the late Lata Mangeshkar by India Post and Ladies Circle India.

3. Second day of budget session of Karnataka Legislature.

4. The accused in the murder of Hindutva activist Harsha have been booked under UAPA. Now it is being watched if the case will be handed over to NIA.

From south Karnataka

National Rural and Urban Livelihood Missions (NRLM and NULM) to organise an exhibition-cum-sale of products made by women self-help groups to mark International Women’s Day in Mysuru.

From north Karnataka

1. Ballari In-charge Minister B Sreeramulu to inaugurate Stree Shakti Samavesha and exhibition as part of International Women’s Day celebrations in Ballari.

2. A conglomerate of women’s organisations to hold State-level conference in Kalaburagi to mark International Women’s Day.

3. Janandolana Mahamaitri padayatra to reach Dharwad today. The march is for seeking repeal of farm laws.

From coastal Karnataka

1. Venkataramana Akkaraju, chairman, New Mangalore Port Authority will speak on port’s plans under PM Gati Shakthi Yojana.

2. About 20 women under the auspices of Mangaluru Horse Academy will participate in a horse rally in Mangaluru from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. to mark International Women’s Day. They will cover a distance of about 3 km.