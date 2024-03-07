March 07, 2024 11:52 am | Updated 11:52 am IST

1. Days after three persons were arrested for allegedly raising pro-Pakistan slogans inside Vidhana Soudha following the victory of Congress candidate Syed Naseer Hussain in the Rajya Sabha elections last week, a group of retired civil service officers have written to Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, urging him not to administer the oath of office to him until the investigation in the case is completed. The opposition BJP too has made a similar demand.

2. A new study by consortium of 11 institutes, led by scientists from the National Centre for Biological Sciences (NCBS), has found that the Covishield vaccine demonstrated more robust immune responses compared to Covaxin.

3. The 15th Bengaluru International Film Festival concludes today with a set of film screenings and an event in which Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will present awards. The final ceremony will be held at Banquet Hall, Vidhana Soudha at 6 p.m., while screenings will continue at Orion Mall. The event is jointly organised by the Department of Information and Public Relations, Karnataka Chalanachitra Academy, and Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce.

4. National Centre for Biological Sciences, Bengaluru, is organising a day-long conference titled “D.D. Kosambi: Revolutionary Scientist for our times” on the life and work of D.D. Kosambi (July 31, 1907 to June 29, 1966). The programme will be held at Ectoderm, The Institute for Stem Cell Science and Regenerative Medicine, Bangalore Life Sciences Cluster campus, GKVK, from 9 a.m.

5. Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Bengaluru, will present a vocal concert by Lavanya Krishnamurthy on the eve of International Women’s Day. She will be accompanied by Shruthi C.V. on violin, Ranjani Venkatesh on mridangam, Sukanya Ramgopal on ghatam and Bhagyalakshmi on morsing. The concert will be held in ESV Auditorium, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan premises on Race Course Road at 6 p.m.

From south Karnataka

1. Ministry of Tourism does live screening of the foundation stone laying ceremony at Mysuru zoo by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Chamundi Hill Development under PRASAD scheme. Foundation for heritage tonga ride heritage experience zone under Swadesh Darshan 2.0. Mysuru Ecological Experience Zone under Swadesh Darshan 2.0 are also on the agenda.

2. Writer Jayanth Kaikini will attend National Theatre Festival Bahurupi in Mysuru.

From coastal Karnataka

1. Farmers will take out a jatha (procession) from B. C. Road to Mangaluru in Dakshina Kannada district to urge the government to ban import of arecanut and coconut to maintain stability of their prices in the domestic market. The jatha will start at 2.30 p.m. and culminate in front of the office of the Deputy Commissioner where the farmers will stage a protest at 4 p.m.

2. Association of Paddle Surf Professionals World Tour will announce India’s first international stand-up paddling event to be held at Sasihitlu beach, near Mangaluru, from March 8 to March 10.

From north Karnataka

1. Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge will inaugurate the revamped garden at S.B. Lake in Kalaburagi. He will also participate in Jana Spandana — public grievances redressal programme.

2. Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao will launch Prerna and Asha Kiran programme in Kalaburagi district.

3. “Yadgir District Planning Summit: New choice, new horizons” will be inaugurated by Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao.

4. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to participate in felicitation programme in Bidar by All India Veerashaiva-Lingayat Mahasabha.

