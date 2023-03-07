Top news developments in Karnataka on March 7, 2023

March 07, 2023 10:35 am | Updated 10:35 am IST

1. As opposition parties and ruling BJP slug it out on the issue of corruption following Lokayukta raids on BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa and his son, the legislator has moved court seeking anticipatory bail and a stay on the investigation. His son Prashanth Madal was caught red-handed taking a bribe of ₹40 lakh in the office of the MLA on March 2. Subsequent raids unearthed unaccounted cash of over ₹8 crore besides jewellery and other assets. The case comes up for hearing today in the Karnataka High Court.

2. As elections near, a spree of inaugurations of various amenities continue in Bengaluru and elsewhere. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai inaugurates the 100th Jan Aushadhi Kendra in Bengaluru. The event organised by the Department of Pharmaceuticals, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, will also see distribution of State-level awards. Mansukh Mandaviya Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, will participate in the event in KSRTC hospital premises, Jayanagar, at 11.15 a.m. Today, the Chief Minister will inaugurate four traffic police stations at Bellandur, Mahadevpura, Hennur and Talaghattapura in the presence of Home Minister Araga Jnanendra. between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m.

3. As part of THTalksBengaluru series, between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. today, The Hindu will have Prasanna Kumar, senior assistant director (examination) for Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board, along with subject experts, answering questions in a live chat. They will answer a wide range of questions ranging from examination phobia, exam preparations, concentration problems, to confusion in the subject. Students and parents can send questions via mail (letters.bangalore@thehindu.co.in) or on Twitter handle (@THBengaluru) before 1 p.m., apart from participating in the live chat

4. Samajamukhi Rangabalga is presenting Jayaram Rayapura drama festival. Today, Janadani, Mandya, will present ‘Sirige Sere’ based on the life story of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda at ADA Rangamandira on J.C. Road from 7 p.m. onwards.

5. Discourse on ‘Lalitatrishathi’ by Ganesha Bhatta Hobali, at Gokhale Institute of Public Affairs, Basavanagudi Road, Narasimharaja Colony, from 6.30 p.m. to 7.15 p.m.

From south Karnataka

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to participate in a programme to hand over benefits of State and Central Government programmes in Mysuru. Similar programmes are being held in other parts of Karnataka too as part of the ruling dispensation’s efforts to emphasise its development initiatives.

From north Karnataka

1. Holi is celebrated with great fervour in north Karnataka, unlike in southern parts.

2. Former Chief Minister and Lingayat strongman B.S. Yediyurappa participates in Vijaya Sankalpa Yatre at Yadgir in north Karnataka.

3. Educationist Niranjan Aradhya to speak in Kalaburagi to share details of ongoing campaign to force political parties to make their stand clear on a set of education-related demands before elections.

From coastal Karnataka

Laghu Udyoga Bharath’s Mangaluru branch is being opened today.