Top news developments in Karnataka on March 6, 2023

March 06, 2023 11:43 am | Updated 11:44 am IST

1. Hectic political activity, including party-hopping, is taking place across the board as elections approach. Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will today participate in a programme at T. Narsipur in Mysuru district where BJP leaders from Varuna Assembly segment will be joining the Congress. Meanwhile, Mandya leg of BJP’s Vijay Sankalpa Yatra starts with a road show in Srirangapatna, a region where BJP plans to increase its presence. Former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa will participate in Vijay Sankalpa Yatra. He will unveil statue of Basaveshwara and address a public meeting in Aland taluk of Kalaburagi district.

2. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will today inaugurate BESCOMS’s new office building for Bengaluru Urban and Rural, Davangere, Chitradurga, Tumkur, Kolar, Chikkaballapur and Ramanagara districts. The programme will be held at BESCOM Centre of Excellence building, 17th Cross Road, 24th Main, II Phase, HSR Layout, at 12 p.m.

3. City Managers’ Association, Karnataka, in association with the Directorate of Municipal Administration, Government of Karnataka, is organising a programme for best practices documentation and award presentation ceremony today. Urban Development Minister B.A. Basavaraj will inaugurate. N. Nagaraj, Minister for Small Scale Industries and Municipal Administration, will preside over the event. The programme will be held at Vidhana Soudha from 11 a.m. onwards.

4. A virtual International Conference on Changing Media Landscapes in South Asia, organized by the Department of Media Studies, Kristu Jayanti College will be held today. Prof. Donald Marinelli, co-founder, Carnegie Mellon Entertainment Technology, Center (ETC), Pittsburgh, USA, will inaugurate and deliver the inaugural address, between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m.

5. The Central Ground Water Board, Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, Ministry of Jal Shakti, is organizing the inaugural function of the regional workshop on National Aquifer Mapping and Management. Minister for Minor Irrigation, Law and Parliamentary Affair J.C. Madhuswamy will be the chief guest, at Fortune Park J.P. Celestial, near Anand Rao Circle, Race Course Road, from 10 a.m. onwards.

6. Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) is organizing the CII Karnataka annual meet today. Minister for Large and Medium Scale Industries, Government of Karnataka, Murugesh B. Nirani will deliver the inaugural address. “A vision document on Karnataka@100- inclusive and sustainable Karnataka for morally, economically and technologically advanced India by 2047” will be released during the inaugural session. The event will be held at Hotel Taj West End, Race Course Road, from 11 a.m. onwards.

7. Samajamukhi Rangabalaga will present a three-day Jayaram Rayapura drama festival from today. The inaugural play Chaavundaraya will be staged by Samajamukhi Ranga Balaga, directed by Hulugappa Kattimani. The programme will be held at ADA Rangamandira on J.C. Road. from 7 p.m. onwards.

From south Karnataka

Union Minister for Energy and Major Industries Krishna Pal Gurjar to elicit suggestions for the party’s election manifesto from citizens at a programme in Mysuru.

From north Karnataka

Janwadi Mahila Sanghatan to protest outside the residence of Kalaburagi Lok Sabha member Umesh Jadhav demanding payment of NREGA dues.

From coastal Karnataka

1. Shivamogga MP B.Y. Raghavendra writes to Railway Minister seeking Konkan Railway merger with Indian Railway, and till then budgetary support for KRCL for infra improvement, including upgrading of Mookambika Road Byndoor station, in his constituency.

2. MCC starts biometric attendance for pourakarmikas at its Mannagudda office for civic workers.