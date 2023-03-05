Top news developments in Karnataka on March 5, 2023

March 05, 2023 10:33 am | Updated 10:33 am IST

1. The 10th edition of TEDx NMIMs, organized by TEDx NMIMS Bengaluru will be held today at its Bannerghatta campus, Kalkere post, Anekal Taluk, Bannerghatta Main Road, from 12 noon to 6 p.m.

2. As part of the silver jubilee celebrations, Seetha Memorial Trust will be presenting a Hindustani classical vocal concert by Vatsala Raghunath today. The event will be held at Sindhi High School Auditorium on Kumarakrupa Road, near Chitrakala Parishath, from 11.30 a.m. onwards. Entry is free for the event.

3. The last day of exhibition of art works by Nibin Raj P, Sajeesh Vengara and Rajeesh Karimbanakkal. The art works include traditional Kerala mural style paintings, realistic paintings and artworks in water color, oil and acrylic media. It will be held at Karnataka Chitrakala Parishat premises, Kumarakrupa Road, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

From North Karnataka

1. Sharanbasappa Appa, 8th peetadhipathi of Sharanbasaveshwar Sanmsthan will address press about Jatra Mahotsav.

2. 12th Koppal District Kannada Sahitya Sammelana to be inaugurated at Hanumasagar in Kushtagi taluk at 11 am.

3. Congress leaders to attend pooja and inauguration of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue in Yallur fort in Belagavi district.

From South Karnataka

1. Press conference by Congress leaders

2. BJP’s Vijay Sankalpa Yatra will reach Mysuru hinterland today

3. The graduation Day of JSS College for Women is being held today

From Coastal Karnataka

1. Mangaluru Smart City Ltd and Mangaluru City Corporation will organise foundation stone-laying ceremony for three projects to be taken up under the smart city mission. The projects are construction of pedestrian sea-river link hanging bridge at Sulthan Bathery, waterfront promenade development project and rebuilding central market building. In addition, redeveloped Kadri Park Road will be inaugurated. Nalin Kumar Kateel, MP and V Sunil Kumar, minister in-charge of Dakshina Kannada will attend the programme, 6 p.m.

2. Mangaluru Press Club to present its Press Club Award for 2023 to Rajani Shetty, an animal caretaker who feeds over 800 stray dogs everyday besides taking care of many other stray animals. The event is at 11 am.

3. Congress leader M. Veerappa Moily will address presspersons in Mangaluru at 12.30 pm

