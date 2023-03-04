Top news developments in Karnataka on March 4, 2023

March 04, 2023 12:40 pm | Updated 12:40 pm IST

1. Karnataka Lokayukta continues investigations, a day after Lokayukta police recovered over ₹7 crore from raids on the house and office of BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa’s son Prashanth Madal. Meanwhile, Opposition Congress is planning protests today against corruption in the government, which they argue the raids further prove.

2. Delhi Chief Minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to address AAP rally in Davanagere at 11 a.m. It is Kejriwal’s first public rally in Karnataka. The address will be telecast live on Facebook.

3. Agitating Panchamasali-Lingayat community activists have threatened to block highways today in support of their demand for higher reservation. They have been protesting at Freedom Park in Bengaluru for 50 days.

4. It is Open Day today at Indian Institute of Science, Sir C.V. Raman Road, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

5. Passing out-cum-attestation parade of 114 constables (Tradesmen) of Border Security Force was held today at 7.10 a.m. George Manjuran, Inspector General, STC-BSF, Bengaluru, participated in the programme as the chief guest. The parade was held at Subsidiary Training Centre, Border Security Force, AFS, Yelahanka.

6. P.R. Thippeswamy Pratistana, Mysuru, inaugurates renowned artist P.R. Thippeswamy’s birth centenary celebrations with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Revenue Minister R Ashok and Minister for Small Scale Industries and Municipal Administration M.T.B. Nagaraj as guests. The event will be held at Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath on Kumarakrupa Road, at 5 p.m.

7. Panmozhi Publications, All India Progressive Forum and M.S. Krishnan Memorial Trust will jointly release a book “Yaadum Oorey” written by Sakthi Siddharthan written by Dr. B.R. Manjunath. The event will be held on Gandhi Sahitya Sangha premises, 8th Cross, Malleswaram, at 4.30 p.m.

8. The Centre for Visual and Performing Arts, R.V. University, will present Carnatic and Hindustani vocal jugalbandi by Aishvarya Vidya Raghunath and Priya Purushottaman at 5.30 p.m.; and Kabir bhajans by Prahlad Tipaniya from 7.15 p.m. The event will be held at R.V. Teacher’s College premises, 2nd Block, Jayanagar.

From North Karnataka

1. Inauguration of the two-day Lingayat conference of Jagatika Lingayat Mahasabha at Basava Kalyana in Bidar district is again set to raise demand for independent religion status.

2. New Demu train services between Bidar and Kalaburagi was flagged off by Union Minister Bhagwanth Khuba at Bidar railway station at 10 am.

3. AICC general secretary and party in-charge in Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala to address party workers meet in Ballari at 1 p.m.

From South Karnataka

1. Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale and Supreme Court judge Justice A.S. Bopanna to lay foundation stone for court complex at Kushalnagar and Virajpet; foundation stone for Bar Association at Somwarpet.

2. Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru has convened a meeting of sugarcane cultivators association to discuss issues plaguing them.

From Coastal Karnataka

1. The Hindu and KIOCL Ltd will conduct an inter school festival for students from class 6 to class 10, 10 a.m. onwards at Mangaluru.

2. Nalin Kumar Kateel, MP, demands doubling of Mangaluru Central-Mangaluru Junction line to speed up trains towards Konkan and Bengaluru sectors at the MPs meeting in Palakkad on March 2. His written demands were submitted in absentia at the meeting.