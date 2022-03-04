Top news developments in Karnataka on March 4, 2022

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will present his first budget in the legislative Assembly on March 4, 2022. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

1. Karnataka State Budget will be presented today from 12.30 p.m. onwards. This is the first budget being presented by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. It gains significance in the light of Karnataka going to polls next year.

2. While some medical students from Karnataka have returned home, many more are stranded in Ukraine. Some more students are expected to arrive today.

3 Bengaluru International Film Festival, inaugurated yesterday, will have a series of screenings starting today at Orion Mall.

4. The University of Agricultural Sciences, Bengaluru, Laghu Udyog Bharati and IMS Foundation to hold third edition of Tech Bharat, a conclave and expo for all stakeholders of agri and food tech sectors. Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, Shobha Karandlaje inaugurates

5. Karnataka State Safety, Factories, Boilers, Department of Industrial Safety and Wellness, and National Safety Council, will hold 51st National Safety Day and present State-level awards.

From coastal Karnataka

1. Nalin Kumar Kateel, Member of Parliament, inaugurates crafts bazaar & handicraft fair organised by Pilikula Development Authority and Handicrafts Development Corporation at Pilikula Nisargadhama. It will go on till March 13.

2. Mangalore University will hold its Academic Council meeting to take decisions on academic matters. Vice Chancellor P S Yadapadithaya will preside.

From north Karnataka

Yadgir district administration is preparing for CM’s village stay programme on March 19.