Top news developments in Karnataka on March 31, 2024

March 31, 2024 11:39 am | Updated 11:39 am IST

1. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is participating in Congress election campaign meetings in Kolar.

2. BJP is holding a workshop for its election and legal committees in Bengaluru

3. The Mythic Society will be presenting the R.H. Deshpande Memorial Endowment lecture today on “The Scientific Basis behind Indian Temples Architecture” and story behind “Ayodhya Rama Lalla” by renowned sculptor Ganesh L. Bhat. The programme will be held in Centenary Auditorium Mythic Society premises on Nrupathunga Road, at 11 a.m.

4. Abhiruchi Prakashana, Mysuru, will launch a book titled Hindu Rashtradedege Himseya Hejjegalu written by Latamaala. The programme will be held at Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath, Kumarakrupa Road, at 10 a.m.

5. Sri Akhila Havyaka Mahasabha is celebrating Foundation Day today and presenting special awards. The programme will be held at Havyaka Bhavan in Malleswaram at 4 p.m.

6. Karnataka Sugama Sangeetha Parishath will present Mareyalagada Mahaniyara Nenapugalu — a tribute through songs to D.V. Gundappa, Santa Shishunala Sharif and Pu. Ti. Narasimhachar on March 31. Y.K. Muddukrishna, Dr. Kikkeri Krishnamurthy, Nagara Srinivasa Udupa and Seema Raikar will render songs of Shishunala Sharif. B.V. Praveen, B.V. Pradeep, Sunita Murali and Sriraksha Arvind will render songs of Pu. Ti. Narasimhachar. The programme will be held in Bugle Rock Park, Basavanagudi, at 5.30 p.m.

From North Karnataka

1. Upa Lokayukta K.N. Phaneendra will inaugurate a legal awareness programme on the role of Lokayukta and Legal Services Authority in good governance in Kalaburagi.

2. Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, one of the BJP star campaigners, remains aloof from the Lok Sabha campaign.

From South Karnataka:

1. Press conference by MLC A. H. Vishwanath

2. Talk on Electoral Bonds and Political Funding by Prof. Trilochan Shastry.

3. Mass yoga demonstration to create awareness on the scourge of human trafficking

From Coastal Karnataka:

1. Mangalore University had organised Yakshagana Bannagarike workshop for students on Saturday, March 30.