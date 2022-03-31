Top news developments in Karnataka on March 31, 2022

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit Siddaganga mutt in Tumakuru district of Karnataka on March 31, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

1. Congress leader and former party president Rahul Gandhi is in Karnataka today. He will visit Siddaganga mutt in Tumakuru and later hold a party meeting in Bengaluru.

2. BJP is preparing for the arrival of Union Home Minister Amit Shah tomorrow. He will also visit Siddaganga mutt and hold party meetings.

3. IMD is holding conference on ‘Monthly Outlook for Temperature and Rainfall During April 2022’ with a presentation by Dr. M. Mohapatra, Director General of Meteorology, IMD.

4. National Press Council of India and the Newspaper Association of Karnataka will present national women achievers’ award to 30 women achievers. Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti, retired Lokayukta Santosh Hegde, Minister for Muzrai Shashikala Jolle to participate.

5. B.PAC is holding a virtual panel discussion on transformation of Indian civil service skill sets, change in approach towards citizens and how to hand hold citizens’ initiatives for a better urban standard of living, P. Manivannan, Principal Secretary, Social Welfare Department, , D. Randeep, Commissioner, Health and Family Welfare Services, Nitin Pai and A.V. Surya Sen participate, watch it live on - https://youtube.com/c/BPACofficial, at 6 p.m.

6. Bruhat Bengaluru Palike Officers and Employees Welfare Association will hold an event for International Transgender Day, BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta is chief guest.

From south Karnataka

1. 116th birth anniversary of Gen. Thimayya and inauguration of curio shop at Gen. Thimayya Memorial Museum in Madikeri by Kodagu district in-charge minister B.C. Nagesh followed by meeting ex-servicemen of the region.

2. The Save Chamundi Hills Action Committee to spell out details of its plans to oppose the proposed ropeway to Chamundi Hills.

From north Karnataka

1. Second day of Kalaburagi Zilla Sahitya Sammelan.

2. Rangayana director A. Karyappa press meet in Belagavi to announce dates of S L Byrappa's Parva play based on the Mahabharata.

3. Farmers continue strike against private APMC in Belagavi