Top news developments in Karnataka on March 30, 2024

March 30, 2024 10:59 am | Updated 10:59 am IST

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

The Hindu Bureau

Sumalatha Ambareesh, member of parliament from Mandya, is meeting her supporters to decide her next course of action, on March 30, 2024.  | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

1. Mandya MP Sumalatha Ambareesh, who was hoping for the ticket from the BJP but lost out to H.D. Kumaraswamy of the JD(S), an alliance partner, is meeting her supporters today to decide her next course of action. BJP State unit president B.Y. Vijayendra met her yesterday in an effort to mollify her. The saffron party is facing rebellion in north Karnataka too, including Chitradurga, Belagavi, Koppal, Shivamogga and Tumakuru.

2. Kolar ticket imbroglio continues in Congress. The party has kept only this ticket pending given intense factionalism within the district unit. The speculation is that the ticket might go a third candidate who does not belong to either camp. Yesterday, Congress cleared names for Chikkaballapur, Ballari and Chamarajanagar constituencies.

3. With Veerashaiva-Lingayat seers seeking change in his candidature, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi is making all out efforts to pacify the community, which forms a big chunk of the electorate.

4. A day after co-ordination meeting between BJP and JDS, they are expected to start campaigning together across Karnataka.

5. As Mangaluru City Corporation widens Fr Muller Road at Nandigudda amid constraints on tree-felling, heavy vehicles stay parked on the widened stretch thereby denying the benefit of widening the road and leading to resentment.

6. Sapthaswara Arts and Creations will present Nrityarpana by Nithya Ramesh in Bengaluru. The programme will be held at Chowdiah Memorial Hall, 16th Cross Road, Vyalikaval, Malleswaram, at 5.45 p.m. 

7. Sidewing, Bengaluru, will present a Kannada drama “Seethu Maduve” today. The play, written by renowned playwright Beechi, and restructured and directed by Shylesh Kumar M.M., will be staged at Seva Sadana, Malleswaram, at 7.30 p.m. 

