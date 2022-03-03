Top news developments in Karnataka on March 3, 2022

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

Congress leader D K Shivakumar, along with others, during the 2nd phase of Mekedatu Padayatra 2.0 - Walk for Water, from Ramanagaran to Bengaluru on March 2, 2022. | Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN

1. Congress’s Mekedatu padayatra, demanding speedy implementation of drinking water project, culminates today at National College ground in Bengaluru.

2. Thirteenth edition of Bengaluru international film festival gets off the ground this evening at GKVK campus.

3. With State budget tomorrow, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to attend a slew of meetings.

4. World Wildlife Day is being observed by Adventure and Wildlife Magazine in front of Press Club in Bengaluru’s Cubbon Park with focus on flora and fauna of Ukraine.

5. Anti Corruption Bureau raids on BBMP officials to continue.

6. With several Karnataka students still stuck in Ukraine, efforts to get them back continues.

From south Karnataka

A meeting of Vice Chancellor of University of Mysore and authorities at the Central Institute of Indian Languages has been convened by the Mysuru MP to expedite establishment of a building to house the Centre of Excellence for Studies in Classical Kannada.

From coastal Karnataka

1. Minister for Higher Education and Skill and Entrepreneurship Development and Livelihood C.N. Ashwath Narayan inaugurates job fair and a slew of other projects

From north Karnataka

1. Vijayanagara district in-charge minister Shashikala Jolle will preside over KDP meeting in Hosapet to review progress of development works and implementation of welfare programmes.

2. Hyderabad Karnataka Chamber of Commerce and Industry office-bearers meet Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and urge that he put pressure on Union Government to sanction a textile park in Kalaburagi.

3. Bante Dammanaga of World Buddhist Alliance to address press meet on Minister Sudhakar's controversial statement on Buddhism.

4. Aidso condemns PM's invitation to open more private colleges, holds candle light vigil for safety of Indian students.