Top news developments in Karnataka on March 29, 2022

Students preparing for SSLC exams at Canara High School at Urwa in Mangaluru on March 28, 2022. | Photo Credit: H S MANJUNATH

March 29, 2022 10:28 IST

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

1. Azim Premji University will release key findings from ‘Bengaluru Covid Impact Survey’ looking at how the Covid-19 pandemic impacted urban poor. The survey was conducted in several wards of Bengaluru.

2. SSLC (Class X) exams in Karnataka, which began yesterday, continues today. Coming amidst the hijab row, one student did not attend the exam after being asked to remove hijab before entering the exam hall.

3. Consul General of France Thierry Berthelot will today announce the launch of a gamut of events celebrating the Indo-French relations called Bonjour India 2022. This is being held after a gap of two years.

4. Second day of general strike called by trade unions. The strike, however, has had no impact on normal life in Karnataka, except that banks have been shut.

From south Karnataka

A day-long workshop by CFTRI in Mysuru on ‘Bakery Units for Urban & Rural Markets: Bringing Sustainability’ is expected to benefit budding entrepreneurs and startups in the area meet the growing needs of consumers. The programme would focus on raw material selection, art and science of making different bakery products, food laws, newer trends in the bakery industry, and funding schemes for bakery startups.

From north Karnataka

BSP national general secretary Ashok Siddarth to speak at a State-level party conference in Belagavi. Discussions will include strategy for the coming Assembly elections in Karnataka.

From coastal Karnataka

Department of Health and Family Welfare in Udupi will felicitate Covid-19 warriors. Deputy Commissioner M. Kurma Rao and other senior officials of district administration will participate in the function.