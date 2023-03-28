Top news developments in Karnataka on March 28, 2023

March 28, 2023 11:17 am | Updated 11:20 am IST

1. Situation is today under control at Shikaripur, B.S. Yediyurappa’s constituency, where Banjara community protest yesterday against internal reservation turned violent. They tried to attack the house of the former Chief Minister. While Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai blamed Congress for the protest, Mr. Yediyurappa said it was a misunderstanding and he would not want to blame anyone.

2. Continuing the spree of inaugurations before Assembly elections dates in Karnataka are announced, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai this morning remotely inaugurated as many as nine new universities. He is also visiting north Karnataka districts to inaugurate and lay foundation stones for many projects. On his agenda is unveiling the statues of Sangolli Rayanna, Kitturu Rani Chennamma, Basaveshwara and B.R. Ambedkar at Belagavi. Chief Minister and Union Textile Minister Piyush Goyal will lay foundation stone for Mega Textile Park in Kalaburagi.

3. BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath, who is also the Bengaluru City District Election Officer, has issued a circular asking zonal commissioners to take action against defacement of public places, illegal banners and posters.

4. Karnataka Lokayukta is organizing a public hearing today between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the office of the Joint Commissioner, BBMP, Rajarajeshwarinagar. A team consisting of Police Superintendents, Deputy Superintendents of Police and Police Inspectors will receive written complaints from members of the public against any officer or staff in any government office relating to delay in getting work done, negligence, demanding bribe, abuse of power and mismanagement.

ADVERTISEMENT

5. Advocates Association, Bengaluru, is celebrating International Women’s Day and felicitating women advocates and judges. Justice M.J. Uma will be the chief guest at the event, which will be held at Vakilara Bhavan, City Civil Court premises, from 1.45 p.m. onwards.

6. University of Agricultural Sciences and National Institute of Social Justice and Empowerment are jointly organizing a one-day workshop on ‘Life after 60’. Dr. S.V. Suresha, Vice Chancellor, UAS-B, will inaugurate. Dr. K.S. Latha Kumari, State Commissioner for Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, and Director, Department for the Empowerment of Differently Abled and Senior Citizens, will be the chief guest. The workshop will be held at Kuvempu Auditorium, UAS, GKVK campus, from 10 a.m. onwards.

From south Karnataka

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and KPCC chief D.K. Shivakumar to participate in a condolence meeting in memory of late Congress leader R. Dhruvanarayan in Nanjangud.

From north Karnataka

Transport Minister B. Sriramulu to inaugurate new bus stand and flag off new busses in Kalaburagi district.

From coastal Karnataka

1. The new building of Dakshina Kannada District Veterinary Poly Clinic, constructed in Mangaluru, will be inaugurated. Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyasa Kamath will preside over the inaugural function.

2. Manjappa, Managing Director, MESCOM will present P. Gopalakrishna Memorial Award, instituted by Dakshina Kannada Union of Working Journalists, to journalist Narendra Marasanige in Mangaluru.