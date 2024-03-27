March 27, 2024 11:06 am | Updated 11:06 am IST

1. Leader of Opposition R. Ashok has called a media conference in Bengaluru today

2. Karnataka State Centre of The Institution of Engineers (India) will be celebrating International Women’s Day on the theme “Invest in Women - Accelerate progress” today. Justice Dr. Manjula Chellur, former Chief Justice of Kerala, Bombay. Calcutta High Courts will be the chief guest. Padmavathi, Outstanding Scientist/SC `H’, Project Director (LCA-AF-MK1) and Associate Technology Director (Avionics & Weapon System), Aeronautical Development Agency will be the guest of honour. The programme will be held at KSC, IE(I) premises on Dr. Ambedkar Veedhi, from 4.30 p.m.

3. Karnataka Chalanachitra Poshaka Kalavidara Sangha will celebrate World Theatre Day. Former Minister, senior theatre and film personality and MLC Umashree will inaugurate. There will be a seminar on Rangabhoomi and cinema. Senior actors M.N. Lakshmidevi, music director Hamsalekha, Srnivasa Kappanna, film actors Sundarraj, Srinivasamurthy, Doddanna, Ramesh Bhat, among others will participate. The programme will be held at Varna Art Gallery, Kannada Bhavana, J.C. Road, at 6 p.m.

4. Rangachandira Trust will celebrate World Theatre Day today. As part of the celebrations, there will be a felicitation programme, Ranga Geethe by Ranga Vijaya Troupe, and presentation of Kannada drama Kaniveya Haadu by Natana Mysore troupe, directed by Dr. Sripad Bhat. The programme will be held in C. Ashwath Auditorium, N.R. Colony, at 6

5. Trilife Hospital will launch Neuro Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine Centre along with a 60,000 sqft Out Outpatient Care Unit today in the presence of Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, Energy Minister K.J. George, and MLA G.T. Deve Gowda. Dr. Shafiq A.M. CEO, co-founder, Trilife Hospital., will deliver keynote address. The programme will be held on the hospital premises on 80 Feet Road in Banaswadi, at 9.30 a.m.

From north Karnataka

1. Religious heads to meet at Moorusavir mutt in Hubballi to deliberate on social, political issues at 10 am

2. Jagadish Shettar to launch his campaign for Belagavi Lok Sabha seat today. Expected to address party workers in party office at 11 a.m.

3. Congress workers will organise a procession to welcome Radhakrishna Doddamani, party’s candidate in Kalaburagi seat for Lok Sabha elections, upon his first visit to the constituency after his candidature was announced.

4. Sharanbasaveshwar Samsthana peetadhipathi Dr. Sharanabasavappa Appa will address a press conference in Kalaburagi.

5. ABVP’s North Karnataka secretary Sachin Kulageri will address a press conference in Kalaburagi.

6. Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha leaders Badagalapur Nagendra and Chamarasa Malipatil will address a press conference in Raichur in 11 a.m.

From south Karnataka

1. Former minister M. Shivanna to return to Congress along with his followers today while former MUDA chairman H. Rajeev too is set to join Congress.

2. Press conference by BJP State president B. Y. Vijayendra in Madikeri.

3. Joint convention of BJP and JD(S) is being held in Mysuru today.

From coastal Karnataka

1. Prices of wet cocoa beans touch an all-time high of over ₹200 per kg due to shortage in supply, according to Central Arecanut and Cocoa Marketing and Processing Cooperative Limited (CAMPCO), Mangaluru.

2. Press meet by Udupi district BJP president Kishore Kumar Kundapura in Udupi, 11.30 am.

3. Press meet by Belthangady MLA Harish Poonja in Mangaluru, 10 am.

4. Dalit Sangarsha Samithi opposes government’s move to issue Scheduled Caste certificate to Mogera fishermen community. Plan agitation.

