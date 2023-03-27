Top news developments in Karnataka on March 27, 2023

March 27, 2023 11:07 am | Updated 11:07 am IST

1. Foundation is being laid for Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) in Ramanagara district today. The project was languishing for nearly a decade. In November 2022, Karnataka Cabinet had given administrative approval to set up a campus for RGUHS at Archakarahalli in Ramanagara district at an estimated cost of ₹600 crore.

2. Actor Ambareesh memorial is being inaugurated today by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Race Course Road, which is in the heart of Bengaluru, is also being named after the late actor. These decisions were taken after the actor’s wife and independent MP Sumalatha announced that she was extending support to BJP.

3. Congress is holding a meeting of candidates announced in the first list ahead of Assembly elections, and is also holding a meeting of the State screening committee to finalise the remaining candidates.

4. A meeting of the beneficiaries of various State and Central schemes is being held in Chikkaballapura district today, to be attended by the Chief Minister. Several such meetings are being held by the ruling BJP ahead of elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

5. Bike taxi association is holding a protest in Bengaluru today alleging harassment by auto drivers. They have demanded police protection. Bike taxi and auto drivers have been at loggerheads for some time in Bengaluru, with latter alleging that former are disrupting their livelihood.

6. Bharath Electronics Lalithakala Sangha will present Shakespeare’s Macbeth, translated to Kannada by Ramachandra Deva, and directed by Mico Shivashankara. The programme is organised at Kuvempu Kalakshetra, BEL, Jalahall, from 6 pm onwards.

7. Malleswaram Brahmana Sabha Trust is celebrating its 35th anniversary and organizing Guru Vandana programme in the presence of Sri Satyatmatheertha swamiji on Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple premises, 2nd Temple Road, Malleswaram, from 5.30 p.m. onwards.

From south Karnataka

1. The famous Vairamudi Uthsava will begin in Melkote today.

2. Distribution of title deeds to beneficiaries of government housing scheme in newly created revenue villages in Mysuru district will take place today.

From north Karnataka

1. Construction workers to stage protest outside labour office in Kalaburagi, putting forward various demands, including implementation of Arogya Sanjeevini scheme for them and filling vacancies in Labour Department.

2. Madiga Dandora’s founder president Mapanna Hadanur to speak at Kalaburagi today on internal reservation that has been recommended by the Cabinet to the Centre recently.

From coastal Karnataka

1. Mangaluru City North MLA Y. Bharat Shetty to unveil the statue of 16 th century Kannada poet Sarvajna at Bondel Circle on Mangaluru Airport Road. The Circle will be named after Sarvajna henceforth.

2. The government’s four Ayushmati clinics, exclusively meant to treat women, will be inaugurated in Mangaluru, and one clinic will be inaugurated in Udupi city, 11 a.m.