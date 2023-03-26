Top news developments in Karnataka on March 26, 2023

March 26, 2023 11:32 am | Updated 11:32 am IST

1. Avva Seva Trust, Hubballi, is organising the Avva award presentation ceremony today. Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot will inaugurate the event, Judge, Karnataka High Court, Justice Krishna S. Dixit will present the awards. The programme will be held at Anubhava Mantapa, Basava Samithi, Basaveshwara Road, 10.30 a.m.

2. Bharathaanunada will present a solo thematic Bharatanatyam production by Manjula Amaresh, at Our School Auditorium, Banashankari 2nd Stage, at 6 p.m.

3. National Gallery of Modern Art, Bengaluru, (Ministry of Culture, Government of India) has arranged a film screening to celebrate International Women’s Day 2023. Documentary film on Arpana Caur Siddhartha Tagore I in English Expressing the Chaos: The Abstract Expressionism (Miriam Beerman) Jonathan Gruber I, NGMA premises, No. 49, Manikyavelu Mansion, Palace Road, from 5.30 pm

4. Kalabandhu Foundation is celebrating International Women’s Day and presentation of awards to achievers, Gandhi Bhavan, Kumarakrupa Road, 4 p.m. onwards.

5. Sree Ramaseva Mandali Trust’s Ugadi Musica festival today’s programme features vocal duet by R.N. Thyagarajan and Dr. R.N. Tharanathan and party, from 9.30 a.m.; veena concert by Anuradha Madhusudhan and party, 12.01 p.m. vocal concert by Dr. Suchethan Rangaswamy and party, 2.30 p.m.; vocal concert by Dr. S. Sowmya and party; 4.15 p.m.; and violin duet by Dr. Mysore Manjunath and Sumanth Manjunath and party, from 7 p.m. at Gayana Samaja auditorium,. K.R. Road.

6. Ragi Kana is organising spinning and weaving demonstration, handmade products by artisans at Sri Ramakrishna Samagra Shikshana Kendra School Campus, Off Bannerghatta Road, near Decathlon sports shop, Gottigere, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

7. Sri Raghavendraswamy and Sri Anjaneyaswamy temple and other organisations present 23rd Srirama Navami Music festival, today’s programme features vocal concert by Anjali Sriram and team, Temple premises, 8th Cross, Malleswaram, 6.30 p.m.

From North Karnataka

1. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will unveil martyrs’ column at Gorta village in Bidar district at 10.00 a.m.

2. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will lay foundation stone for development works at Gabbur in Deodurga taluk of Raichur district at 1.00 p.m.

3. Govind Karjol, district in-charge minister, to inaugurate police station buildings in Kulgod at 12 noon and Yamakanamaradi at 5 p.m. in Belagavi district.

4. Rajesh Kotennanavar, chairman, Karnataka jungle lodges and resorts to inaugurate swimming pool and summer camp in Bheemgad sanctuary in Khanapur taluk at 11 am.

From South Karnataka

1. Curtains will come down on the Pancha Ratna Yatra of the JD(S) conducted across the State in the run up to the elections and to consolidate the party, with a mega rally. Former prime minister H.D. Deve Gowda and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy to be present with other JD(S) leaders.

2. Beneficiaries’ public meeting at Gundlupet to be attended by Chamarjanagar District in charge minister V. Somanna.

From Coastal Karnataka

1. Energy Minister V. Sunil Kumar will inaugurate KPTCL’s infrastructure projects worth ₹124.72 crore at a programme in Udupi. The projects include three substations and three transformers built to increase power supply efficiency, 9.30 am.

2. The KSRTC bus stand in Puttur will be named after Koti and Chennaya, the twin cultural folk heroes of Tulu Nadu at a function in Puttur bus stand. Puttur MLA Sanjeeva Matandoor will preside over the function, 10 am.

3. Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, Dairying, Information and Broadcasting L. Murugan will distribute tricycles under Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana at a function in Sullia. The tricycles are meant for selling fresh fish to the doorsteps of consumers, 5 p.m.