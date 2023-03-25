Top news developments in Karnataka on March 25, 2023

March 25, 2023 11:57 am | Updated 11:57 am IST

1. Congress has released first list of candidates for the ensuing Assembly elections in Karnataka. It has announced candidates for 124 seats, and 100 more will have to be announced. Putting to rest speculation on his pick of constituency, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s name has been announced for Varuna in Mysuru district. Elections to Karnataka Assembly are expected to be announced in the coming week.

2. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate today the Whitefield (Kadugodi) to Krishnarajapura Metro Line in Bengaluru in poll-bound Karnataka. He is also expected to take a ride in the metro. Several traffic restrictions have been put in place in view of VVIP movement in Bengaluru. The Prime Minister will then visit Davanagere to address a public rally for which the party has made massive preparations.

3. Akhila Bharata Janavadi Mahila Sangatane, Karnataka Rajya Samiti, is organising an interaction programme on women’s representation in 16th Legislative Assembly elections. Women workers of political parties, members of social and cultural organisations and citizens will participate in the programme that will be held at Souharda, No. 1, First Cross, SCM Compound, Mission Road, from 10.30 a.m. onwards.

4. Mining Engineers’ Association of India, in association with Department of Mines and Geology, is organising a seminar on mining scenario post reforms. Pankaj Kumar Pande, Secretary (MSME and Mines), Commerce and Industries Department, will inaugurate the seminar which will be held at the Institution of Engineers (India), Karnataka State Centre, Ambedkar Veedhi, from 9.30 a.m. to 5.30 p.m.

5. School of Computer Science and IT, Jain (Deemed to be University), Bengaluru, is organising IGNITUS, a multidisciplinary conclave. It will be held at NIMHANS Convention Centre, near Lakkasandra bus stop, Hosur Road, from 10.15 a.m.

6. Sree Ramaseva Mandali Trust is organising the S V Narayanaswamy Rao memorial music festival and national award presentation function. Dr. H.R. Nagendra, Chancellor, Swami Vivekananda Yoga Anusandhana Samsthana (Deemed to be University) will participate as the chief guest at The Bangalore Gayana Samaja premises on K R Road from 5.15 p.m. onwards.

7. Sri Sharada Samskruthika Sangha will present a Veena concert by Shubha Santosh. She will be accompanied by Ranjani Venkatesh on mridanga and Sukanya Ramgopal on ghata. The programme will be held at Cadambi Vidya Samsthe, opposite Basaveshwara Nagar Post office, from 6.30 p.m.

8. Telugu Vignana Samithi will celebrate Ugadi and present Sri Krishnadevaraya Puraskaram awards 2023 to Kannada actor and producer Srinath and Telugu actor couple Dr. Rajashekar and Jeevitha Rajashekar at Telugu Vignana Samithi premises in Vyalikaval from 6 p.m. onwards.

From South Karnataka

1. Justice Subhash B Adi, Chairman, NGT State Monitoring Committee on SWM, to interact with bulk waste producers like hotel and restaurant owners, educational institutions, choultry owners etc in Mysuru.

From North Karnataka

1. AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge will lay foundation stone for Block Congress Committee office at Saidapur, Yadgir district. Siddaramaiah and D.K. Shivakumar will be present.

From Coastal Karnataka

1. Minister in-charge of Dakshina Kannada V. Sunil Kumar will inaugurate naturopathy treatment division at Government Wenlock Hospital in Mangaluru. Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilisers Ltd will hand over equipment worth ₹20 lakh to the division on the occasion.