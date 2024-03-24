Top news developments in Karnataka on March 24, 2024 

March 24, 2024 11:21 am | Updated 11:21 am IST

1. Former prime minister H.D. Deve Gowda to address a press conference at the JD(S) party office at 11.30 am.

2. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is having an interaction with thinkers’ forum in Bengaluru and Mysuru today.

3. The valedictory function of the 21st Biennial State-Level Conference of Judicial Officers organised by the Karnataka State Judicial Officers Association (R) Bengaluru, will be held today. Justice Sanjiv Khanna, Judge, Supreme Court of India, will deliver a valedictory address. Justice Aravind Kumar, Judge, Supreme Court of India, Justice N.V. Anjaria, Chief Justice, High Court of Karnataka, H. K. Patil, Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs, and Satish Jarkiholi, Minister for Public Works Department, will participate as guests of honour. The programme will be held at Dr. Babu Rajendra Prasad International Convention Centre, G.K.V.K., Yelahanka Road, at 2.30 p.m.

4. The University of Agricultural Sciences-Bengaluru is orgnaising a guided walk for the general public in its aromatic and medicinal plants facility. The idea is to showcase its facility to them and also introduce them to their use in daily life, including making of recipes using them. 6:30 am to 11 pm.

5. The book ‘Bimba Bimbana‘ written by Dr. Girish Kasaravalli and co-authored by Gopalakrishna Pai, and published by Veeraloka will be released today. Former Minister, film actress and producer Dr. Jayamala will release the book. Television and film Director B.S. Lingadevaru will participate as the chief guest in the book release programme to be held in Sri Krishnaraja Parishath Mandira, Kannada Sahitya Parishath premises in Chamarajpet at 10.30 a.m.

6. Sapthak Bangalore, under Baithak series, will present Hindustani classical vocal recitals by Meghana Kulkarni, Omkarnath Havaldar, Koushik Aithal and Dhananjay Hegde today. They will be accompanied by Sagar Bharatraj and Yogeesh Bhat on tabla and Bharat Hegde and Tejas Katoti on harmonium. The programme will be held at Naadshree Artspace, 2nd Floor, 3rd Main Road, BCMC Layout, Raghuvanahalli from 9.30 a.m.

7. Ragi Kana Santhe will present a vocal concert by Sangeetha Shivakumar today. She will be accompanied by Aditi Krishnaprakash on violin, and Aswini S. on mridangam. The programme will be held at Ragi Kana premises, Sri Ramakrishna Samagra Shikshana Kendra campus off Bannerghatta Road, Gottigere, at 11.30 a.m.

8. BTM Cultural Academy is presenting a vocal concert by J.K. Yoga Keerthana today. She will be accompanied by Aditi Krishna Prakash on violin, B.S. Prashanth on mridanga and Shamith S. Gowda on ghatam. The programme will be held at Shree Ramana Maharshi Academy for the Blind, 3rd Cross, 3rd Phase, J.P. Nagar at 5.30 p.m.

From North Karnataka

1. Janaranga, a theatre group, will hold a seminar on Kalyana Rajya Nirmana at its auditorium in Kalaburagi at 11 am.

2. World Water Day will be celebrated by environment activists at Hindi Prachar Sabha Hall in Kalaburagi at 11 am.

3. Rajya Sabha member Sudha Murthy to speak to readers at the Sapna Book stall in Belagavi at 11 am.

4. Congress leaders begin campaign for Anjali Nimbalkar for the Canara Lok Sabha seat.

From South Karnataka

1. BJP candidate for Mysuru Yaduveer Wadiyar to interact with stakeholders and elicit feedback on the requirements for Mysuru

2. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is touring Mysuru today.

From Coastal Karnataka

1. Responding to railway patrons’ demand to revise the timing of Vijayapura-Mangaluru Junction Express Special, the South Western Railway has revised the timetable of Train No. 07377 that will reach Mangaluru Junction at 9.30 am instead of 12.40 pm.

2. Dakshina Kannada Lok Sabha constituency is witnessing a direct fight between two fresh candidates — Brijesh Chowta, a former Captain with the Indian Army, of the BJP and R. Padmaraj, an advocate, of the Congress — for the first time since 1980s. Otherwise it was always a fight between veterans or between a veteran and a fresher.

