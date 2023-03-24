Top news developments in Karnataka on March 24, 2023

March 24, 2023 10:33 am | Updated 10:34 am IST

1. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to take part in a slew of programmes in Bengaluru today, a day ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit. This is the sixth visit of Mr. Shah to poll-bound Karnataka in nearly three months. Besides poll-related meetings, Mr. Shah is set to participate in a regional conference of southern states and Union Territories on ‘Smuggling of Narcotics and National Security’, witness destruction of narcotics seized by the police over the past few months, and lay foundation for Sahakara Samruddhi Soudha in Kommaghatta village on Bengaluru city outskirts. He is also set to inaugurate the Shivamogga campus of Raksha University through video conferencing from Bengaluru. Several traffic restrictions are in place in parts of the City owing to VIP movement.

2. State Cabinet is set to meet today, which will likely be the last one before elections are declared and code of conduct kicks in. In a breather to the ruling BJP, Karnataka High Court yesterday allowed the government to take a call on Panchamasali-Lingayat reservation demand for inclusion under 2A of OBC reservation.

3. Karnataka Rakshana Vedike is celebrating its 25th anniversary. The programme will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Nirmalanandanatha swami, Siddalinga Mahaswami and Basavamurthi Madara Channaiah swami, Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi, senior writer Dr. Chandrashekar Kambar will participate in the inaugural programme to be held at Gayathri Vihar, Palace Grounds, 11 a.m.

4. The Department of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj will present Gandhi Grama Puraskar for the years 2019-2020, 2020-21 and 2021-22, and Mahatma Gandhi NREGA award. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will inaugurate the event at Tripuravasini, Palace Grounds, at 11 a.m.

5. National Tuberculosis Institute, Bengaluru, in association with R.V. College of Nursing and Acharya College of Nursing Bengaluru, will observe World Tuberculosis Day. A series of programmes, such as TB awareness rally, essay writing competition and symposium by experts, to create awareness on TB among participants will be conducted at NTI premises No. 8, Ballari Road, Palace Guttahalli from 10.30 a.m. onwards. Similar programmes are being held in all districts.

6. Office of the Chief Postmaster, Bengaluru GPO, is holding Dak Adalat at Bengaluru GPO, at 11 a.m.

7. Spastics Society of Karnataka is organizing an art exhibition-cum-sale titled ‘Kalakriti’ at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, No. 43, Race Course Road, High Grounds, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

8. Bangalore Gayana Samaja will present Ugadi special veena and sitar jugalbandi by Dr. Manjula M.R. and Suma Rani on the Samaja premises on K.R. Road, from 5 p.m. onwards.

9. Indian Council for Cultural Relations, Department of Kannada and Culture, Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports and Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan and Federation of International Students Association, Bengaluru will jointly present Kathak dance by Kavyashree Nagaraj at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan premises on Race Course Road at 6.30 p.m.

From south Karnataka

1. University of Mysore to hold academic council meeting today.

2. Justice Subhash B. Adi, Chairman, NGT State Committee, to hold review meeting with Mysuru district level officials on waste management.

3. Mysuru district lead bank State Bank of India to hold quarterly review meeting on implementation of government programmes.

From coastal Karnataka

Two halls constructed at Tulu Bhavana in Mangaluru at a cost of ₹3.60 crore with acoustics to be inaugurated today. One hall has a seating capacity for about 400 persons, and another can accommodate about 200 persons. Minister in-charge of Dakshina Kannada V. Sunil Kumar will inaugurate them.

From north Karnataka

Higher Education Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan to inaugurate EV and drone manufacturers’ meet in Belagavi.