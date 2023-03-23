Top news developments in Karnataka on March 23, 2023

March 23, 2023 11:27 am | Updated 11:37 am IST

1. Congress was expected to release its first list of candidates for the Assembly elections on Ugadi on March 23. While that did not materialise, some developments on this front are expected today. There is much curiosity around what constituency Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will pick.

2. Visits of BJP national leaders to Karnataka ahead of elections continue. Rajya Sabha Member and BJP national spokesperson Dr. Sudhanshu Trivedi is in Bengaluru today. Arun Singh, Karnataka in-charge, is also landing here for a two-day visit. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be here on March 25.

3. Charukeerthi Bhattaraka swamy of Jain mutt at Shravanabelagola, a popular Jain pilgrimage centre, is no more. The 73-year-old pontiff breathed his last this morning.

4. The 14th Bengaluru International Film Festival gets going today. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will inaugurate, Union Ministers Nirmala Sitaraman and M. Rajeev Chandrashekhar will participate in the event in front of Vidhana Soudha, East Entrance, from 4.30 p.m. onwards.

ADVERTISEMENT

5. The Department of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services is organizing a cow adoption programme under Punyakoti scheme. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will inaugurate the programme at Karnataka Veterinary Council premises, Hebbal, at 12 noon.

6. The Department of Electronics, Information Technology, Bio Technology and Science and Technology is organising State award presentation ceremony at J.N. Tata Auditorium, IISc. premises, Malleswaram, from 4 p.m. onwards.

7. Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Samata Vidyalaya, Bengaluru, and Bharata Yatra Kendra, Bengaluru, are jointly organizing a book release and award presentation programme. ‘Lohia Through Letters’, written by Prof. Roma Mitra, will be released by the Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah at Gandhi Bhavan, Kumarakrupa Road, at 4.30 p.m.

8. Kannada Sangarsha Samithi is organizing the 141st birth anniversary celebration of M. Govinda Pai, and presentating awards to State-level poetry competition winners at Akkamahadevi Auditorium, Kannada Sahitya Parishat, Chamarajpet, from 5 p.m. onwards.

9. Bengaluru City University’s renovated premises will be inaugurated today by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai at 12 noon.

From north Karnataka

1. Elections to the post of Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Kalaburagi City Corporation will be held today.

2. BJP Yuva Morcha conference in Jewargi, Kalaburagi, to addressed by party leader Tejaswi Surya this evening.

3. Pancha Ratna Yatre of JD(S) in Yadgir, to be addressed by former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy today.

4. District officers on poll duty in Yadgir seized over ₹2 crore in unaccounted money and around 200 litres of liquor till now. In Gadag district too, officials have seized unaccounted cash.

From south Karnataka

World Water Day event is being held today at Institution of Engineers, Mysuru.

From coastal Karnataka

Karnataka Rajya Raita Sangha is holding a press meet today at Mangaluru to raise issue of crop loss.