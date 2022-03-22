Top news developments in Karnataka on March 22, 2022

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

A file photo of Anti-Corruption Bureau officials searching the BDA office in Bengaluru in November 2021. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

1. Anti-Corruption Bureau is searching the premises of middlemen and touts allegedly associated with the Bangalore Development Authority. The raid began today morning.

2. ActionAid and Slum Mahila Sanghatane are holding a public hearing on the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on children’s education. The event is at SCM House, from 11 a.m. onwards.

3. On March 21, the number of COVID-19 cases fell below 100 after several months. While Health Minister K. Sudhakar has said a fourth wave could hit India in August, he has also said there is no need to fear because of good vaccination record of Karnataka.

4. Samyukta Horata Karnataka, a coalition of farmers, is holding a parallel budget session to press for their demands, including rollback of ‘anti-farmer’ laws. The session is at Freedom Park, 11.30 a.m. onwards.

5. Events have been planned for World Water Day by several organisations. On the theme of ‘Groundwater: Making invisible visible’, Visvesvaraya Industrial and Technological Museum is holding a talk by Prof. S. Viswanath, civil engineer and urban planner, at 11 a.m. The Institution of Engineers (India), Karnataka State Centre, has organised a talk by Dr K R Sooryanarayana, former Regional Director, Central Ground Water Board, GoI, on the institution premises, at 6 p.m.

From south Karnataka

Actor Puneeth Rajkumar, who died last year, will be conferred a honorary doctorate posthumously at the 102nd annual convocation of the University of Mysore.

From coastal Karnataka

1. Nalin Kumar Kateel, Member of Parliament, Dakshina Kannada, will hold district consultative committee and district level review committee meeting for banking development. Whether banks have met the target of lending loans under various government sponsored schemes will be reviewed at the meeting.

2. Mangaluru Mayor Premananda Shetty offers pooja to Netravathi river at Thumbe vented dam, which supplies drinking water to Mangaluru city. Along with Commissioner of the corporation Akshy Sridhar, he will also inspect the progress of works on replacing the old pump sets with new ones at Thumbe pumping station.

From north Karnataka

1. Rangapanchami celebrations in Hubballi today gets more vibrant in the absence of COVID-19 restrictions.

2. Belagavi-based NGO is conducting a bird count in the historical Vaccine Depot. Over 200 types identified so far.