March 21, 2024 11:11 am | Updated 11:11 am IST

1. In a setback to the Congress government, Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot is said to have rejected amendments to Karnataka Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments Act, 1997, that sought to increase tax on richer temples and provide aid to poorer ones, and social security measures to over 40,000 archakas of Muzrai temples in Karnataka, among other changes. These amendments had been opposed by the BJP in the budget session of the Karnataka legislature. Governor has sought clarification on a pending case in the Supreme Court and also if similar legislation has been contemplated for other religious bodies in a similar fashion.

2. Congress, which did not release its candidates’ list yesterday, is expected to do it today. There is heartburn and protests in some quarters, including over denial of ticket to Veena Kashappanavar, who is the wife of a sitting MLA.

3. Chikkaballapur MP B.N. Bacche Gowda resigns from BJP. He had earlier announced retirement from electoral politics but remained in the party. His son is a Congress MLA. Meanwhile, dissidence by those denied tickets continues. Former Chief Minister D.V. Sadananda Gowda is sitting on the fence while K.S. Eshwarappa is firm in his decision to contest from Shivamogga.

4. A documentary film on human right activist K. Balagopal, “The man, the movement and the moral compass” is being screened at the Alternative Law Forum, 122/4, Infantry Road, at 7 p.m. The film is by Jyoti Gaddam. The screening will be followed by a discussion, led by lawyer and activist Arvind Narrain.

5. Department of Forestry and Environmental Science of the University of Agricultural Sciences, Bangalore, is organising a training programme on Forest Resource Management to mark International Day of Forests today. Vice-Chancellor, UAS-B, Dr. S.V. Suresha will inaugurate. Saalumaradha Thimmakka will participate as the chief guest. The event will be held in North Block Auditorium, GKVK campus, at 11.30 a.m.

6. Chanakya University is organising a two-day International conference on temple management - historical, functional and futuristic perspectives, from today. Director of ISKCON’s Govardhan Ecovillage, Gauranga Das Prabhu, will inaugurate and deliver the keynote address. Venue is the Chanakya University’s premises, global campus, near Kempegowda International Airport, Devanahalli, at 9.45 a.m.

7. Department of Journalism and Mass Communication, Jain (Deemed to be University ) - CMS, will hold a Jain University short film festival today. Manju Swaraj, film director and screenwriter, Naveen Shankar, actor, Champa Shetty, director, B.S. Kemparaju, editor and Harish Raj, actor and director, will participate. The event is being held at Suchitra Cinema and Cultural Academy, 36. 9th Main, B.V. Karanth Road, 9th Main Road, near Banashankari II Stage Post Office, from 9.30 a.m. onwards.

From coastal Karnataka

Ramakrishna Mission launches Swacchata Janasamparka Abhiyan to create awareness among people in Mangaluru on maintaining cleanliness of public places and segregation of garbage at source. The campaign will go on till March 27 with a plan to reach out to 5,000 persons.

From north Karnataka

International Women’s Day will be celebrated at Vijayanagara Sri Krishnadevaraya University, Ballari at 3 p.m.

