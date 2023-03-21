Top news developments in Karnataka on March 21, 2023

March 21, 2023 11:25 am | Updated 11:44 am IST

1. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will inaugurate Rajiv Gandhi housing complex in K.R. Puram Assembly constituency, 12 noon

2. National Gallery of Modern Art, in association with embassy of Brazil, New Delhi, is organising an exhibition — Brassilla 60+ and the construction of modern Brazil. Former ambassador of India to UNESCO Chiranjiv Singh will inaugurate at NGMA premises, Manikyavelu Mansion, Palace Road, Vasanth Nagar, at 6 p.m.

From north Karnataka

1. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to launch PM Kisan Scheme in Mudhol in Bagalkot at 2 pm.

2. Former Deputy Chairman of Legislative Council B. R. Patil to address media in Kalaburagi.

3. Passing parade of PSIs at Police Training College in Naganahalli, Kalaburagi.

4. Sub-regional science centre to be inaugurated in Koppalat 11 am.

5. Press meet by Sahitya Parishat in Hubballi at 11 am

From south Karnataka

1. Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy to inspect site near Sri Tripurasundarammani temple on Ring Road, where the valedictory programme of Pancharatha Yatra is scheduled to be held on March 26.

2. Condolence meeting in memory of Congress leader R. Dhruvanarayan, who passed away recently

From coastal Karnataka

1. Nalin Kumar Kateel, Member of Parliament, Dakshina Kannada holds District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee meeting in the office of Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat in Mangaluru, 10.30 am

2. Congress will stage a protest in front of Mangaluru City Corporation accusing the ruling BJP of failing to address the issue of strike by sanitary workers. 10.30 am

3. Aam Aadmi Party will announce its candidates for the coming Assembly elections in Dakshina Kannada at a press conference in Mangaluru, noon.

4. Press meet by Ajith Kumar Rai Malady, president, Buntara Yane Nadavara Matru Sangha, in Mangaluru, noon.

5. Protest by residents of Vamanjoor against a mushroom processing factory, on the outskirts of Mangaluru, as residents allege that it is emanating foul smell, 10 am.