Top news developments in Karnataka on March 21, 2022

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai pays tribute to Naveen Shekharappa Gyangoudar, a student who was killed in shelling in war-torn Ukraine, after his mortal remains arrived in Bengaluru on March 21, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

1. The body of Naveen Gyanagoudar, medical student killed at Ukraine arrived early this morning. He will be cremated in his home district, Haveri. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will participate in the funeral.

2. Karnataka Government has ruled out the possibility of re-test for students for those who skipped exams over the hijab row. Many Muslim girl students had not appeared for the exams because they were not allowed to enter classrooms wearing hijab, following the High Court’s interim order and later final order.

3. Tumakuru accident: Police are waiting the report from the transport department as the driver has claimed that the steering wheel had malfunctioned.

4. Budget session of Karnataka legislature continues. It is expected to conclude this week.

5. Karnataka Fisheries Development Corporation to launch app to deliver fish and fish products at the doorstep. S. Angara, Minister for Fisheries, Ports and Inland Transport, to launch the app today.

6. Karnataka Panchayat Raj Commissionerate’s Gram Panchayat Digital inclusion programme will be inaugurated today by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Union Ministers Nirmala Sitaraman and M. Rajeev Chandrashekar.

7. The 24th annual limb camp organised by Rotary Bangalore Peenya, in association with Shri Bhagwan Mahavir Vikalang Sahayta Samithi, at 3.45 p.m.

8. Directorate of Tourism, Government of Maharashtra to organise Maharashtra Tourism Roadshow today in Karnataka. The roadshow features an interactive session with leading tour operators and hoteliers from the State.

From coastal Karnataka

Communist Party of India (Marxists) leader Brinda Karat speaks on current issues at town hall in Mangaluru today at 11 a.m.

From south Karnataka

1. Preparations to begin for Mysuru to host the national conference of vice-chancellors from March 23. More than 150 VCs from major universities are expected to attend the event organised by the Association of Indian Universities.

2. A seven-day Indo-US workshop on ‘Molecular Epidemiology of Infectious Diseases’ begins in Mysuru today. Organized by JSS Academy of Higher Education & Research (JSS AHER), Mysuru, in association with Public Health Research Institute of India (PHRII), the conference is expected to throw light on the pattern of epidemics and why it is virulent in certain areas and not so in others

From north Karnataka

1. Vice-Chancellor of Central University of Karnataka to address a media conference in Kalaburagi.

2. Inauguration of First Aid and CPR training to traffic police and ERSS personnel in Ballari.