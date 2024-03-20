GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Top news developments in Karnataka on March 20, 2024

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

March 20, 2024 10:53 am | Updated 10:53 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Congress president Mallkarjun Kharge, flanked by MPs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, during the Congress Working Committee meeting in New Delhi. Congress has so far announced candidates only for seven seats in Karnataka, and is expected to release the remaining names on March 20, 2024.

Congress president Mallkarjun Kharge, flanked by MPs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, during the Congress Working Committee meeting in New Delhi. Congress has so far announced candidates only for seven seats in Karnataka, and is expected to release the remaining names on March 20, 2024. | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

1. Congress is expected to release its Lok Sabha candidates’ list today. The party has so far announced only seven seats for Karnataka. More names were cleared yesterday, which included names of several relatives of ministers and leaders.

2. Announcement of some more BJP seats is expected today. The names were stuck owing to negotiation over Kolar seat between the saffron party and its ally Janata Dal (Secular). It had also led to some differences within the alliance with JD(S) leader and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy airing his unhappiness.

3. H.D. Kumaraswamy, admitted in a hospital in Chennai, will undergo a heart procedure tomorrow.

4. Office of the Chief Electoral Officer - Karnataka and the Department of Information and Public Relations are jointly organising a workshop on elections. Manoj Kumar Meena, Chief Electoral Officer participates.

5. Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry is holding an interaction with members of BJP, and suggesting issues for Sankalpa Patra (manifesto). Dr. Radha Mohan Das Agarwal, Rajya Sabha member, former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, MP P.C. Mohan, MLC Gopinath Reddy, convenor, Economic Cell, BJP, Karnataka, Prashanth G.S. and spokesperson, BJP, Karnataka, Malavika Avinash, will participate. The programme will be held in Sir M.V. Auditorium, FKCCI premises on K.G. Road, at 6 p.m.

6. Sukoon Psychiatry Centre will be inaugurated by Minister for Health Dinesh Gundu Rao, at New BEL Road, 2nd Main, Poornapura, at 11 a.m.

From south Karnataka

The first firing of the indigenously developed 1500 HP engine for new generation main battle tank by defence secretary Giridhar Armane at BEML truck division in Mysuru.

From coastal Karnataka

Actor Nana Patekar to inaugurate six-day theatre festival, St. Aloysius College in Mangaluru.

