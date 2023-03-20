Top news developments in Karnataka on March 20, 2023

March 20, 2023 10:36 am | Updated 10:37 am IST

1. Tripartite Monitoring Committee to hold a meeting regarding Justice Majithia National Wage Board recommendations, in Room No. 217, 2nd Floor, Vikasa Soúdha, 11.30 a.m.

2. The Future ICT Forum is organizing a conference today. Nandan Nilekani, Chairman and co-founder, Infosys, will be the keynote speaker. It will be held at Hotel Conrad, between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m.

3. ‘Lore of the honey gatherers’, written by Prof. Malavika Kapur, Visiting Professor, National Institute of Advanced Studies, Benglauru, will be released today. Chiranjiv Singh, former ambassador to UNESCO and Vice Chairman of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, will be the chief guest. The event will be held at K.R.G. Hall, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Race Course Road, from, 5.30 p.m. onwards.

4. Kannada Sahitya Parishat, Rajarajeshwari Nagar Assembly constituency, is organizing its third Kannada Sahitya Sammelana. Horticulture Minister Muniratna will inaugurate. The convention will be held at Kalagrama, Mallathahalli, at 10 a.m.

5. Members of Contemporary Nines, Kolkata will present an exhibition of paintings and drawings. Eminent painter S.G. Vasudev will inaugurate the exhibition at Gallery No. 3, Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath premises, on Kumarakrupa Road, at 5.30 p.m.

From north Karnataka

1. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to participate in rally being organized by the Congress in Belagavi today.

2. Union Minister Bhagwanth Khuba to visit rain-hit areas in Bidar.

3. Joint Committee of Trade Union leaders Prabhudev Yalasangi and M.B. Sajjan to address media in Kalaburagi.

4. Press meet in Yadgir by KSR party.

5. Press meet by Kurubur Shanthakumar on farmers’ issues in Hubballi at 11.30 a.m.

From south Karnataka

1. JSS Science and Technology University graduation day; more than 1,000 candidates to receive various degrees and certificates, Sadhuru Jaggi Vasudev is the chief guest

2. Tribals from Mysuru district to stage a demonstration in front of DC’s office for implementation of provisions under the Forest Rights Act and rehabilitation of displaced families.

From coastal Karnataka

1. Press meet by Sri Rama Sene founder Pramod Mutalik, Arya Samaja, 11.30 a.m.

2. Press meet by chairperson of Karnataka Legislative Council Assurance Committee B M Farooq, zilla panchayat hall, 1 p.m.