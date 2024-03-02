Top news developments in Karnataka on March 2, 2024

March 02, 2024 11:15 am | Updated 11:15 am IST

1. Bengaluru police continue investigation into the IED blast that occurred in The Rameswaram Cafe at Brookfield in east Bengaluru on March 1 afternoon that has left ten persons injured. It is suspected that a man who came to the restaurant as a customer planted a bag with IED that set off the blast. The police have collected footage and investigating, even as the Opposition BJP has demanded a NIA probe. Chief Minister is holding a meeting with the top police officials in the afternoon.

2. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will on Saturday hand over title deeds to over 36,000 beneficiaries under Pradhan Matri Awas Yojana housing scheme for the urban poor at an event in Bengaluru.

3. Karnataka Administrave Reforms Commission, led by former bureaucrat Vijay Bhaskar, will submit its seventh report today.

4. Alternative Law Forum is organising a talk on “Democracy, money and power: Unconstitutionality of the electoral bonds” by Senior Advocate Harish Narasappa. The programme will be held on the Forum premises, near Shivajinagar Bus stand between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

5. On Red Books Day, there is an interaction on “Lenin’s understanding of Imperialism and Imperialism today.” Vijay Prashad, Tricontinental Research, Prakash K., CPI(M) Karnataka, U. Basavaraj, CPI(M) Karnataka, will participate. The programme will also feature book reading, singing and presentation of video. There will be a live stream of the event. Meeting ID: 85826666133 Passcode: 168058, from 6 p.m.

6. Swapna Book House is releasing a book titled “Vishwasamskrutiya Mahayaana” written by former Chief Minister M. Veerappa Moily today. Dr. Nirmalanandanatha Mahaswamiji of Sri Adichunchungiri Mahasamsthana Mutt will release the book, in the presence of Sri Shivaratri Deshikendra Mahaswami. There will be a talk on books by Prof. Purushothama Bilimale. The programme will be held in S.J.C. Institute of Technology Auditorium in Chikkaballapur between 3 p.m. and 7.30 p.m.

7. Sidewing, Bengaluru will present a Kannada drama “Illa andre ide” written and directed by Shylesh Kumar M.M. at Kalagrama in Mallathahalli at 7.30 p.m.

8. Sharada Prathistana, Magadi and Kaajana are jointly presenting the 100th show of Gokula Sahrudaya’s solo show Chitte - Children’s state of mind today. The programme includes, interaction, felicitation and presentation of the solo show. at Ravindra Kalakshetra, J.C. Road. at 4 p.m.

9. Rangachandira Trust will present a Kannada drama Sangya Balya today. The play is written by Dr. Chandrashekar Kambara and directed by Moola Jothappa. The event will be held at Nayana Auditorium, Kannada Bhavana, J.C. Road, at 6.30 p.m.

From North Karnataka

1. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will inaugurate two-day Kanakagiri Utsav at Kanakagiri in Koppal district at 5.30 p.m.

From South Karnataka

1. Mysuru District in-charge Minister H.C. Mahadevappa to flag off a fleet ofnew KSRTC buses.

2. The 38th passing out parade of police probationarers at Karnataka Police Academy in Mysuru today.

From Coastal Karnataka

1. Dakshina Kannada district in-charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao holds a meeting to review drinking water situation and implementation of guarantee schemes.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT