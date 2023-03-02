Top news developments in Karnataka on March 2, 2023

March 02, 2023 11:09 am | Updated 11:10 am IST

1. Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) will present the annual budget today at Town Hall, at 11.30 a.m. It is yet another budget being presented in the absence of an elected council.

2. Sri Basava Mruthyunjaya Swamiji, who is heading the agitation of Panchamasali groups for hike in reservation, will today announce their plans on National Highway bandh on March 4.

3. In view of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Devanahalli tomorrow to launch BJP's rath yatra, Bengaluru police has announced several traffic restrictions for Friday.

From north Karnataka

1. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to hold rallies in Nandagad and Kittur today in Belagavi district.

2. Congress protest in Hubballi against LPG price hike.

From south Karnataka

Union Minister of State for Agriculture Shobha Karandlaje and former Minister K.S. Eshwarappa to hold a road show in Chamrajanagar.

From coastal Karnataka

1. Minister in-charge of Dakshina Kannada and Minister for Energy, Kannada and Culture V. Sunil Kumar hold a meeting today in connection with organizing a convention of government scheme beneficiaries in Mangaluru on March 16. The convention is to project the government’s achievements before the announcement of Assembly elections.

2. Congress will resume its second round of Praja Dhwani Yatra in the coastal belt today by organizing meetings of workers at Gurupura and at Surathkal on the outskirts of Mangaluru city. The party national general secretary and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala will address the meetings.