March 19, 2024 10:53 am | Updated 10:53 am IST

1. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is participating in the Central Election Committee meeting of Congress in Delhi today to finalise the names of candidates for the remaining Lok Sabha constituencies.

2. BJP leader and former Union Minister D. V. Sadananda Gowda has called a press conference today to announce his decision on his political moves after being denied a ticket by the party to contest the Lok Sabha polls.

3. Department of Studies in Social Work, Bengaluru City University, is celebrating “World Social Work Day -2024” today. Vice-Chancellor Prof. Lingaraja Gandhi will inaugurate. Deputy Director, Women and Child Welfare Department, Bengaluru Urban District, Dr. Siddaramanna, will be the chief guest. The event will be held in the Department of Studies in Social Work, Bengaluru City University, Central College campus, at 10.30 a.m.

4. Surana College NCC is presenting a guest lecture on “Nation building by generation next” by T.N. Ramakrishna, president, Rashtra Gaurava Samrakshana Parishath. The programme will be held at Seminar hall, Surana College premises, South End Road, at 2.30 p.m.

From north Karnataka

1. Priyanka Jarkiholi, daughter of PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi, starts participating in Congress party campaign meetings in Chikkodi, just as the party starts considering her candidature for the Lok Sabha polls.

2. While BJP candidate has launched an extensive campaign in Dharwad Lok Sabha seat, the Congress aspirants are still awaiting announcement of ticket.

From south Karnataka

1. Press conference of Save Chamundi Hills Committee after Union Minister Nitin Gadkari raked up the issue of ropeway to Chamundi Hills in Mysuru.

2. Press conference by Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha

3. Political developments and election-related issues.

From coastal Karnataka

1. Academic Council meeting of Mangalore University through online mode.

2. Election Commission removes banners, buntings and hoardings across the city.