Top news developments in Karnataka on March 19, 2022

1. B.SAFE Constituency’s Public Place Safety Audit Report will be released today. Executive Chairperson of Biocon and B.PAC president Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Higher Education Minister and Malleswaram MLA C.N. Ashwath Narayan, Mahadevapura MLA Aravind Limbavali and actor and B.SAFE brand ambassador Pranitha Subhash will be part of the event. B.SAFE Constituency is an initiative for safety and empowerment of women.

2. Ministry of Culture and Sangeetacharya Pt. D.V. Kanebuva Pratishthan, Pune, will organise a festival in honour of Bharat Ratna Pt. Bhimsen Joshi on his birth centenary. Inauguration by R.V. Gumaste, MD, Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd. The venue is Patti Sabhangan, N.R. Colony, at 5 p.m.

3. ‘Mahabharata : Bhooma Kavya Mattu Bharatha Rashtra’ by Prof. C.N. Ramachandran will be released today. Prof. Ganesh Devi and Dr. M.G. Hegde will participate in the interaction programme at B.M. Sri Prathistana, N.R. Colony, at 4.30 p.m.

4. The police are searching for the friend of a 23-year-old Dalit woman, Daneshwari, who died on March 18 after sustaining burn wounds. The friend, Shivakumar, 23, who had brought her to the hospital, is absconding.

From south Karnataka

1. A mega job mela will be held at K.R.Pet in Mandya. To be inaugurated by Higher Education Minister CN. Ashwath Narayan, 60 companies have confirmed their participation in the event, which aims to provide employment to hundreds of educated youth.

2. Chamarajanagar DC will embark on village stay in the rural hinterland of Kollegal. Pending issues pertaining to upgradation of civic amenities and revenue related matters are likely to be resolved.

From north Karnataka

1. Elections to the posts of Mayor and Deputy Mayor in Ballari Municipal Corporation. Congress, which has a clear majority, had herded its members in a resort to avoid poaching by BJP.

2. Ballari In-charge Minister B. Sreeramulu to lay foundation stone for synthetic running track and synthetic hockey court in Ballari stadium.

3. Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner Yeshwanth Gurukar's village stay programme at Bhimalli.

4. Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board (KKRDB) meeting.

5. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to lay foundation stone for and inaugurate completed projects in Yadgir.

6. Hubballi to celebrate Jaggalagi Habba to mark Holi festival. Scores of folk troupes to participate

From coastal Karnataka

Tourism minister Anand Singh will meet tourism stakeholders and officials in Mangaluru to discuss improving tourism facilities in Dakshina Kannada district. The Minister had on March 18 announced ₹1.50 crore for developing Parashurama Theme Park in Karkala in Udupi district.