ADVERTISEMENT

Top news developments in Karnataka on March 18, 2024

March 18, 2024 11:19 am | Updated 11:19 am IST

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

The Hindu Bureau

Former CM B.S. Yediyurappa inspecting preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s political programme in Shivamogga, along with local MP B. Y. Raghavendra. Mr. Modi will address a poll rally on March 18, 2024. | Photo Credit: special arrangement

1. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Shivamogga to address a poll rally of the BJP, second such after Kalaburagi. The event has attracted attention as party leader K.S. Eshwarappa, who has raised a banner of revolt against party veteran B. S. Yediyurappa by deciding to contest as an Independent against party candidate B.Y. Raghavendra, has turned down the invitation to attend Mr. Modi’s event. He is miffed over his son being denied a ticket to contest polls. BJP State president B.Y. Vijayendra exuded confidence that differences in the party will be resolved soon.

2. BJP’s second list of candidates is expected today. JD(S) has convened an emergency meeting in the wake of problems related to Kolar seat with its ally BJP.

3. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is holding a meeting on the drinking water situation in Bengaluru today.

4. As finale to the National Conference Melange - 2024, the Department of English and Cultural Studies in collaboration with SPIC MACAY (Society for Promotion of Indian Classical Music And Culture Amongst Youth) will present a veena concert by Dr. Suma Sudhindra today. She will be accompanied by Matoor Srinidhi on violin, S.N. Narayana Murthy on ghatam and Anoor Anantha Krishna Sharma on mridangam. The programme will be held at the basketball court, near Nandini, on Christ (Deemed to be University) premises at 5.30 p.m.  

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

From coastal Karnataka

Tulu cinema, Yakshagana and theatre artistes of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Kasaragod (Kerala) districts have organised a procession from Don Bosco Hall to the office of Deputy Commissioner in Mangaluru protesting against unnecessary allegations accusing artistes of insulting ‘daivaradhane’.

From north Karnataka

Skill development workshop on translation in Indian languages will be held at Central University of Karnataka, Kalaburagi, today.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Karnataka

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US