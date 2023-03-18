Top news developments in Karnataka on March 18, 2023

March 18, 2023 11:31 am | Updated 11:36 am IST

1. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will visit MM Hills in Chamarajanagar district today to unveil a 108-ft tall statue of Male Mahadeshwara swamy. A statue of similar height of Kempe Gowda was recently unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi near Bengaluru airport, and the Chief Minister has promised a statue of Basaveshwara in north Karnataka. These come ahead of elections, with these icons representing various castes and communities.

2. The Chief Minister will today inaugurate the Kodava Hockey Festival in which different families take part. This is being held after a break of 4 years. This tournament at Napoklu is termed the world’s largest field-hockey tournament, will be held from March 18 to April 9 after a four-year gap.

3. Hasiru Dala and Thyajya Shramika Sangha are jointly organizing Hasiru Habba, a celebration of the work of waste pickers, today. Minister for Social Welfare and Backward Classes Kota Srinivasa Poojary will be the chief guest. It will be held between 8.30 a.m. and 5 p.m. at Freedom Park on Sheshadri Road.

4. Numerous animal advocacy groups in India, led by Bengaluru Brigade for Animal Liberation (BBAL) and Vegan India Movement (VIM), are organizing ‘Animal Rights March India 2023: South Zone’, the animal rights and cruelty awareness event, at Rani Sarala Devi College, 7th Cross Road, First Block, Jayanagar from 4 p.m. to 6.30 p.m. onwards.

ADVERTISEMENT

5. Maharani Cluster University started under Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Minister for Higher Education Dr C.N. Ashwath Narayan and Yaduveer Krishnadutta Chamaraja Wadiyar will participate. The programme will be held on the university premises, on Palace Road, from 10.30 a.m. onwards.

6. Akhila Karnataka Mahamdiyara Kannada Vedike is organizing a programme to present Ramzan Saheb award. Writer Baraguru Ramachandrappa will present the award to senior journalist Belauguru Samiulla. The programme will be held in the Press Club premises, Cubbon Park from 11 a.m. onwards.

From coastal Karnataka

1. Mangalore University will present its cultural policy at a function in its campus at Mangalagangotri. It will present the decennial award of its P. Dayananda Pai and P. Satish Pai Yakshagana Adhyayana Kendra to 17 Yakshagana artistes as the Kendra has completed a decade. In addition, annual Yakshamangala Award of the Kendra for 2021-22 will be presented to three artistes.

2. P. Krishna Bhat, former Karnataka High Court judge, inaugurates two-day symposium on ‘changing scenario of environmental jurisprudence in India’ at SDM Law College in Mangaluru, C. Basavaraju, Vice-Chancellor, Karnataka State Law University, Hubballi presides, 10 a.m.

From south Karnataka

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to address a public meeting of beneficiaries of various government schemes in Madikeri.

From north Karnataka

1. Kalyana Karnataka Regional Development Board approves ₹5,000 crore action plan to utilise budgetary allocation.

2. Election Commission officers file case against Ramesh Jarkiholi‘s supporters on the charge of organising a lunch in violation of election rules.