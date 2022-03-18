Top news developments in Karnataka on March 18, 2022

After quiet celebrations for two years on account of COVID-19, this year’s Holi promises to be colourful. | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

March 18, 2022 10:50 IST

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

1. A meeting of the floor leaders of both the Houses has been convened today to discuss pending irrigation projects in Karnataka. This comes in the backdrop of concerns over Mekedatu project yet to get off the ground. Opposition Congress had held a padayatra on this issue..

2. Budget session of the Karnataka legislature will see Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai reply to budget discussion in the Council. He replied in Assembly the day before.

3. The Guest Lecturers’ Association who have been on strike for the last 32 days at Freedom Park is planning to go on a hunger strike today. Lecturers are seeking job security and regularisation of their services as well as reducing their work hours, Other demands include paid maternity leave, permission and stipend to attend State and national-level workshops and symposiums.

From south Karnataka

1. The special committee headed by the deputy commissioner in Chamarajanagar to assess the safety norms and the functioning of quarries and mines will explain the progress made so far to the district in-charge minister V. Somanna. The meeting is significant in the wake of quarry owners urging the authorities to lift the ban on mining, which will be in place for a month till the assessment is complete. The ban was clamped and assessment ordered after 3 workers were killed in stone quarry collapse in Gundlupet.

2. Officials from the Mysuru Urban Development Authority will inspect Bidarahalli on the banks of the river Kabini where a drinking water project is in place. There are plans to augment water supply to the city from this site to meet the growing demand of an expanding city.

From north Karnataka

There is high police security for Holi and Shab E Barat celebrations in Belagavi and Hubballi-Dharwad.

From coastal Karnataka

Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shobha Karandlaje to inaugurate a cultural procession at Karkala in Udupi district at 3 pm, organised by the Department of Kannada and Culture as part of on going Karkala Utsava. A three-day horticulture and floriculture exhibition will also commence from today.