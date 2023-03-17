Top news developments in Karnataka on March 17, 2023

March 17, 2023 10:44 am | Updated 11:15 am IST

1. State Tobacco Control Cell, Directorate of Health and Family Welfare Services, in association with International Union Against Tuberculosis and Lung Disease (the Union) and National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS), will be organizing a State-level review of the National Tobacco control programme. It will be held at NIMHANS Convention Centre, on Hosur Road, near Lakkasandra bus stop, from 9 a.m. to 4.30 p.m. .

2. Ramaiah Memorial Hospital is organizing a programme to inaugurate Ramaiah Stem Cell Facility and celebrate the completion of 125 Bone Marrow Transplants at the Centre for Hematology and Bone Marrow Transplant. The facility will be inaugurated by Dr. M.R. Jayaram, Chairman, Gokula Education Foundation, It will be held at Basement Auditorium, Ramaiah Memorial Hospital premises, on New BEL Road, from 2 p.m. onwards.

3. Union Minister of State for Entrepreneurship, Skill Development, Electronics and Information Technology will participate in the New India for Young India programme at Jnana Jyothi Auditorium, Bangalore University, Central College premises on Palace Road, from 10.45 a.m. to 12.15 p.m.

4. Institute of Agricultural Technologists (IAT) is organising a seminar on carbon trading through sustainable agriculture practices. It will be inaugurated by Dr. Rajendra Hegde, former Director of National Bureau of Soil Survey and Land Use Planning, IAT President, C.N. Nandini Kumari, presides over the event. It will be held at Dr. H.R. Arakeri Hall, IAT premises, on Queens Road, from 10.30 a.m.

5. University of Agricultural Sciences, Bangalore is holding a valedictory function of 21st All India Inter Agricultural Universities Youth Festival today. Minister for Agriculture, and Pro Chancellor of UAS-B, B.C. Patil, Minister for Sericulture, Youth Empowerment and Sports, K.C. Narayana Gowda, Minister for Energy, Kannada and Culture, V. Sunil Kumar, Dr. Himanshu Pathak, Secretary, DARE and Director General, ICAR, New Delhi and Dr. R.C. Agrawal, Deputy Director General (Agri Education), ICAR, New Delhi, will be participating as chief guests. The event will be held at Dr. Babu Rajendra Prasad International Convention Centre, UAS-B, GKVK campus, from 3.30 p.m.

6. Samaana Manaskara Okkoota - Karnataka is organizing a press conference in which progressive thinkers such as Dr. K. Marulasiddappa and Prof. S.G. Siddaramaiah, and Dr. K. Sharifa will give details. Others who will be participating are Dr. Banjagere Jayapraksh, Dinesh Aminmuttu, Dr. Vijayamma, Dr. Agrahara Krishnamurhty, Dr. Niranjan Aradya, and Dr. Vasundara Bhupathi. The conference will be held at Hasiru Thota, opposite Mantri Mall, Malleswaram, at 12 noon

7. The Crafts Council of Karnataka is organizing an event titled ‘Paatre’- that exhibits vintage and antique vessels, along with the sale of traditional vessels from different parts of India, and a range of related events. It will be inaugurated by Pramoda Devi Wadiyar at the Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath on Kumara Krupa Road, at 11 a.m.

8. Drushya Theatre troupe will present “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” directed by Dakshaini Bhat at Ravindra Kalakshetra, J.C. Road, from 6 p.m. onwards.

From north Karnataka

1. Rashtriya Basava Dal and Kranti Gangotri Akka Nagalambika Mahila Gan Basava Mantap will address press about a conference to be held in Kalaburagi.

2. Koli and Kabbaliga community leader Thippannappa Kamaknoor and Mala B Narayan Rao will address press about political scenario of Basavakalyan Assembly Constituency.

3. BJP is holding conventions as part of Vijay Sankalp Yatra in Kundagol and Hubballi today in which party State president Nalin Kumar Kateel and Union Minister Pralhad Joshi will participate

From south Karnataka

1. BJP MLC A. H. Vishwanath to stage a protest and support the growing opposition to the steep toll for using the newly inaugurated Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway

2. Minister for Industries Murugesh Nirani to take part in a conference on boosting investment opportunities and economic growth of Mysuru

3. Foundation stone to be laid for a biodiversity park at Harangi Dam precincts by the Forest Department

From coastal Karnataka

The first Ullal Taluk Kannada Sahitya Sammelana will be held in the premises of Mangalore University campus today. Chairman of Alva’s Education Foundation M. Mohan Alva will inaugurate it. Kannada writer and translator Shyamala Madhava of Mumbai will preside over the meet, 10 a.m.