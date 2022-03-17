Top news developments in Karnataka on March 17, 2022

Environmentalist Tulasi Gowda and actor Malavika Avinash rocking a cradle to mark the inauguration of Bahurupi, organised by Rangayana, in Mysuru on March 12, 2022. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

March 17, 2022 10:38 IST

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

1. Preparatory examinations for second year pre-university students will begin in Dakshina Kannada on March 17. It remains to be seen if hijab-clad students, who have not been attending classes, will appear for exams.

2. Though Muslim leaders have called for a peaceful Karnataka bandh in protest against the Karnataka High Court’s order upholding the State’s ban on hijab in schools that have prescribed unforms, it had no impact in Bengaluru and most other parts of Karnataka.

3. Budget session of the State legislature continues. The Chief Minister replied to debate on budget yesterday.

4. The Anti Corruption Bureau would continue its raids on officials and their relatives whose assets are disproportionate to their known sources of income.

5. Late actor Puneeth Rajkumar’s last film James will release in theatres today, on what would have been his 47th birthday.

From coastal Karnataka

Film maker Girish Kasaravalli to inaugurate three-day Satyajit Ray film festival at Gandhian Centre for Philosophical Arts and Sciences, Manipal Academy of Higher Education. The event is at the planetarium complex at 4 p.m. and will begin with screening of film Pather Panchali.

From south Karnataka

1. University of Mysore to observe world social work day and hold a symposium on ‘Co-building of a New Eco Social World’, launch the website of Asian Journal of Professional Social Work, and felicitation of some of the varsity’s distinguished alumni.

2. Theatre repertoire Rangayana to share details of night-long folk event to be held as part of the ongoing national theatre festival.